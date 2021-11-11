MCM INC. Announces Market Entry Into Malaysia and Singapore

The trusted fund manager is now available to serve Malaysian and Singaporean clients with their Quantum Grid Trading Strategy.

New Jersey, US, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MCM Inc, a US-based fund management firm that is regulated by the National Future Association (NFA), today announced that they are ready to cater their services to the institutional investors, qualified and retail investors in Malaysia and Singapore.

The fund manager applies Quantum Grid Strategy which allows them to maximize the return and profit as this technique attempts to make profits on small price changes over the range. The main advantage of this strategy is the financial stability of the algorithm as it provides a robust way to mediate losses in financial transactions despite the complicated trades management algorithm.

MCM INC. is committed to providing high-quality systematic asset trading management services to help their clients achieve their sustainable, long-term asset appreciation and other financial goals.

The fund management company is licensed with the Commodity Trading Advisor (CTA) and Commodity Pool Operator (CPO) licenses to better manage their client’s wealth in order to achieve their investment goals. Not only does this means that they are able to protect their customers’ funds but also capable of providing reasonable assurance that the books and records of a CPO's commodity pools are accurate and reliable as well as being in compliance with all CFTC and NFA requirements.

“Using the CTA system-based fund structure combined with the features of grid trading, our technical team developed, analyzed, and created the 2.0 quantitative grid funds, achieving the world's first, stable created returns,” said a spokesperson from MCM Inc.

For the safety of their clients, MCM INC. is regulated by the NFA which is able to combat fraud and abuse in the future markets, as well as making sure that all rules and obligations are in compliance. Rest assured, MCM Inc. is a reliable fund management that is governed by a reputable entity in the US.

About MCM INC.

Founded in 1998, MCM INC. is a global investment advisory company headquartered and licensed in New Jersey to gain better access to international clients as well as having the best incorporation jurisdiction and legal framework in the world. They are committed to providing high-quality systematic asset trading management services to help their customers achieve their sustainable, long-term asset appreciation and other financial goals. With the CTA, they are able to generate consistent passive income and make profit on market movements using the grid trading strategy.

Website: http://www.mcminc.com

CONTACT: Name: Sally Email: info@mcminc.com Organization: MCM INC



