mCloud Announces Share Consolidation in Anticipation of Nasdaq Listing

Initiates a 3-to-1 consolidation of issued and outstanding common shares previously approved by shareholders to fulfill Nasdaq listing requirements

Expects to commence trading on a consolidated basis by November 24, 2021

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - mCloud Technologies Corp. (TSXV: MCLD) (OTCQB: MCLDF) ("mCloud" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-powered asset management and Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") solutions, announced today that it intends to complete a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares ("Common Shares") on the basis of 1 new Common Share for every 3 Common Shares presently issued and outstanding. Completion of the consolidation remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

This consolidation was previously approved by the Company's shareholders and is being implemented in connection with the Company's proposed listing of its Common Shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq").

The Common Shares are expected to begin trading on the TSXV on a consolidated basis on November 24, 2021 under the same trading symbol (MCLD). The new CUSIP and ISIN numbers for the consolidated Common Shares are 582270609 and CA5822706092, respectively.

Upon completion of the consolidation, letters of transmittal describing the details of the share consolidation and the process by which shareholders may obtain share certificates representing the consolidated Common Shares will be mailed to mCloud's registered shareholders. Registered shareholders will also be able to obtain copies of the letter of transmittal by contacting their brokers or other intermediary, or mCloud's transfer agent, TSX Trust Company.

Shareholders who hold their shares through their broker or other intermediary and do not have actual share certificates registered in their name will not be required to complete and return a letter of transmittal. Any pre-consolidation Common Shares owned by such shareholders will automatically be adjusted as a result of the share consolidation to reflect the applicable number of post-consolidation Common Shares owned by them and no further action is required to be taken by such shareholders. If, as a result of the consolidation, a shareholder becomes entitled to a fractional share, such fractions will be rounded to the nearest whole Common Share.

About mCloud Technologies Corp.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud's AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance.

With a worldwide presence and offices in San Francisco, Vancouver, Calgary, London, Perth, Singapore, and Beijing, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 62,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed.

mCloud's common shares trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCLD and in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol MCLDF. mCloud's convertible debentures trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCLD.DB. For more information, visit www.mcloudcorp.com .

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include information related to the completion of the share consolidation, the date upon which trading will commence on a consolidated basis and the Company's anticipated listing on Nasdaq.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of the Company is speculative and subject to several risks as discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" on pages 29 to 46 of the Company's filing statement dated October 5, 2017. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

This press release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

