McLean picks successor to Boise City Council member who resigned

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has chosen a member of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to replace former City Council member Holli Woodings, who resigned.

Meredith Stead will fill the rest of Woodings’ term representing District 5, which covers the East End, parts of the North End, neighborhoods around Boise State University and Barber Valley.

Woodings, elected in 2017 and re-elected in 2021, resigned in July to relocate to Washington, D.C. where she bought a home with her husband, Ryan Woodings, the Idaho Statesman previously reported. A Democrat, Woodings was the council’s latest president when she stepped down.

Meredith Stead

“Meredith’s deep commitment to volunteer service, community partnerships and experience with land use issues and economic development makes her my choice for the seat,” McLean said Thursday in a news release. “Meredith comes to council with a solid understanding of the issues we’re facing as a city, especially as we navigate the future design of our city.”

Stead will be sworn in before the next City Council meeting on Tuesday, McLean said. At the meeting, Stead also will be appointed to the board of the Harris Ranch Community Improvement District, which comprises City Council members.

Stead has been on the Planning and Zoning Commission since 2018 and was its chair for two years. She works in marketing in the corporate office of Albertsons Cos. in Boise. She

“Meredith and her husband, Tommy, are travel enthusiasts who love coming home to Boise to play in the Foothills with their dog, Lulu,” the release said.

‘A huge unknown adventure’: City Council president to leave Boise. Where’s she going?

Boise police, fire unions won’t back McLean for re-election. What they — and she — say

‘Once in a lifetime’ site for future Boise development. Corey Barton houses. Coming near you

This part of Boise has no library branch. Some residents aren’t happy. What the city says