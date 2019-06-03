McLaughlin's 'enigmatic' form reminiscent of Whincup dominance

DJR Team Penske star McLaughlin is proving to be a near-unstoppable force this year, having already banked 10 wins from the first 14 races – one more than he took en route to the title last season.

of the Saturday evening race.

McLaughlin's qualifying efforts have been equally impressive, with 11 poles so far this season.

at Winton last Sunday.

According to Tickford Racing boss Tim Edwards, it's things like the half-second margin over Coulthard that highlight McLaughlin's 'enigmatic' form.

"He’s half a second faster than his teammate," said Edwards. "You see this every now and again. We saw it for years with Whincup as well.

"Sometimes drivers are just in the zone and become almost in a bit of an enigma. The confidence levels are up, and he’s obviously a very strong qualifier."

Jamie Whincup, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden, Scott McLaughlin, DJR Team Penske Ford

Jamie Whincup, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden, Scott McLaughlin, DJR Team Penske Ford Bob Gloyn Photography

