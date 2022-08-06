McLaughlin wins Nashville pole; Grosjean, Lundgaard follow

  • Christian Lundgaard comes through a turn during a practice session for the Music City Grand Prix auto race Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Music City Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    1/8

    IndyCar Nashville Auto Racing

    Christian Lundgaard comes through a turn during a practice session for the Music City Grand Prix auto race Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Music City Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Will Power drives during a practice session for the Music City Grand Prix auto race Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Music City Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    2/8

    IndyCar Nashville Auto Racing

    Will Power drives during a practice session for the Music City Grand Prix auto race Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Music City Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Simon Pagenaud drives during a practice session for the Music City Grand Prix auto race Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Music City Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    3/8

    IndyCar Nashville Auto Racing

    Simon Pagenaud drives during a practice session for the Music City Grand Prix auto race Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Music City Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Felix Rosenqvist drives during a practice session for the Music City Grand Prix auto race Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Music City Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    4/8

    IndyCar Nashville Auto Racing

    Felix Rosenqvist drives during a practice session for the Music City Grand Prix auto race Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Music City Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Alexander Rossi drives during a practice session for the Music City Grand Prix auto race Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Music City Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    5/8

    IndyCar Nashville Auto Racing

    Alexander Rossi drives during a practice session for the Music City Grand Prix auto race Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Music City Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Colton Herta drives during a practice session for the Music City Grand Prix auto race Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Music City Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    6/8

    IndyCar Nashville Auto Racing

    Colton Herta drives during a practice session for the Music City Grand Prix auto race Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Music City Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Alex Palou drives during a practice session for the Music City Grand Prix auto race Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Music City Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    7/8

    IndyCar Nashville Auto Racing

    Alex Palou drives during a practice session for the Music City Grand Prix auto race Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Music City Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Devlin DeFrancesco drives during a practice session for the Music City Grand Prix auto race Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Music City Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    8/8

    IndyCar Nashville Auto Racing

    Devlin DeFrancesco drives during a practice session for the Music City Grand Prix auto race Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Music City Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Christian Lundgaard comes through a turn during a practice session for the Music City Grand Prix auto race Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Music City Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Will Power drives during a practice session for the Music City Grand Prix auto race Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Music City Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Simon Pagenaud drives during a practice session for the Music City Grand Prix auto race Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Music City Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Felix Rosenqvist drives during a practice session for the Music City Grand Prix auto race Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Music City Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Alexander Rossi drives during a practice session for the Music City Grand Prix auto race Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Music City Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Colton Herta drives during a practice session for the Music City Grand Prix auto race Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Music City Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Alex Palou drives during a practice session for the Music City Grand Prix auto race Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Music City Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Devlin DeFrancesco drives during a practice session for the Music City Grand Prix auto race Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Music City Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JENNA FRYER
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Romain Grosjean
    Swiss-French racing driver
  • Christian Lundgaard
    Danish racing driver
  • Marcus Ericsson
    Swedish racing driver
  • Colton Herta
    Colton Herta
    American racing driver
  • Alexander Rossi
    Alexander Rossi
    American racing driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Scott McLaughlin won the second pole of his IndyCar career and Romain Grosjean and Christian Lundgaard earned their highest starting spots of the season in rain-delayed qualifying for the Music City Grand Prix.

McLaughlin won the pole on a flying final run around the 11-turn, 2.1-mile course in Saturday's session, which started 90 minutes late because of weather delays, and a sloppy, shortened first qualifying group left some drivers steaming with anger in the hot, humid Nashville post-rain conditions.

The Team Penske driver was also fastest in Saturday morning practice.

Grosjean qualified second for Andretti Autosport, which had three drivers eliminated in the first round of qualifying. Lundgaard was a career-best third for Rahal Letterman Lanigan, which advanced all three of its drivers to the top 12.

Lundgaard overcame a penalty in the second round and locked a tire in the final round and still managed to qualify third.

The championship contenders had a mixed day with reigning champion Alex Palou, who is ranked sixth in the six-driver fight, the highest qualifier at fourth. Pato O'Ward, who is fifth in the standings, only advanced because IndyCar points leader Will Power was knocked from the final fast six round for impeding O'Ward's lap when he went off course in the top 12.

The penalty stripped Power of his fastest lap and O'Ward took his spot. Power holds a nine-point lead over defending race winner Marcus Ericsson, and only 52 points separate Power from Palou with Sunday's race the first of the final four this season.

“We can have a great day tomorrow,” Power said of starting eighth. “Get good strategy, good pit stops and see what we’ve got.”

Josef Newgarden of Penske, who is third in the standings, qualified sixth.

Ericsson and Scott Dixon, fourth in the standings, failed to advance out of the first round. Dixon will start 14th and Ericsson 18th, where he started from in last year's victory.

SLOPPY SESSION

Colton Herta crashed in the first group of the first round to bring out a session-ending red flag that ruined multiple drivers' runs, including teammate Alexander Rossi.

“Little bit too ambitious for what the conditions were. After it rained a lot of that grip kind of fell away, just trying to find the right braking point, and I just overdid it,” Herta said. "I apologize to my team, especially to Andretti, because I think I probably screwed over Rossi there pretty good, too. And probably a few other guys.

“I don’t try to do that on purpose, and was really an honest mistake, so I feel bad for everybody involved.”

Drivers were seething after the first group because it was so short. Prior to Herta's spin, Andretti Autosport rookie Devlin DeFrancesco also spun to bring out a yellow that chewed up three of the 10 scheduled minutes in the qualifying group.

It meant most of the drivers eliminated in the round barely had a chance to make a qualifying run.

“Man, I’m so frustrated. That is not the sport, man,” said Simon Pagenaud, who will start 13th. "We can wait all the day for storm to pass, but they don’t give us enough time to put our lap down. It’s just unbelievable. I’m speechless.

“It’s such a shame because you just don’t get to perform at your level. We’re going to start again where we don’t belong. A lot of guys don’t belong up there up front.”

Felix Rosenqvist, who crashed in practice earlier Saturday, felt his lap would have advanced him before it was halted by the Herta crash.

“Just annoying,” Rosenqvist said. “I didn’t even have a lap. We had a kind of warmup lap. That’s something we have to look at, maybe we should have gone straight out and tried to do a lap, but it’s annoying when it’s always red flags and can’t even get the session going.”

The abbreviated session meant that Dalton Kellett advanced out of the first group for the first time in 37 career IndyCar starts. He'll start a career-high 12th and was embraced by team and family members when he finished the top-12 session.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Alabama town disbands police department over racist text

    A racist text message sent by a police officer has prompted officials in a small Alabama town to disband their police department and fire the police chief and assistant chief. Vincent Mayor James Latimore on Thursday confirmed that Police Chief James Srygley and Assistant Chief John L. Goss had been dismissed, al.com reported.

  • How the U.S. killed Ayman al-Zawahiri — and only al-Zawahiri — with a R9X 'flying Ginsu' missile

    Answer: Very carefully

  • More than 100 injured and 17 firefighters missing as oil tank fire rages in Cuba

    The fire started around 7 p.m. Friday, when lightning struck a crude oil storage tank in the unloading area in the port of Matanzas, Cuban authorities said.

  • England beat New Zealand on penalties to reach final as Maddie Hinch stars

    The Black Sticks won a shoot-out between the two countries at the 2018 Games in Australia.

  • Top five most expensive homes sold in East Sacramento last week

    In total, 5 real estate sales were registered in the area during the the last week, with an average price of $1.2 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $534.

  • Biden press secretary says president cares about Haiti but situation is ‘complicated’

    Haiti’s multi-pronged crisis, which has led to the recent deaths of hundreds of people in recent weeks and continues to push the country to a humanitarian crisis, is “a complicated situation” that will take time to address, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Saturday during an appearance in Las Vegas at a minority journalists convention.

  • Boat with more than 100 Haitian migrants arrives offshore of the Florida Keys

    A group of between 100 and 200 Haitian migrants arrived offshore of the Florida Keys Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

  • These Are the Tech Toys That 13-Year-Old Boys Want This Year

    The best toys and gifts for 13-year-old boys include video game accessories, STEM toys, drone and more — according to kids, parents and parenting experts.

  • Trump PAC formed to push debunked voter fraud claims paid $60K to Melania Trump's fashion designer

    The payments to Hervé Pierre Braillard offer a window into the many ways Trump, who is not a candidate for office, is allowed to use his PAC money.

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Fire at Prince George baseball stadium being investigated as arson, say RCMP

    A piece of Indigenous baseball history in Prince George, B.C., suffered serious damage in a fire, which RCMP are investigating as an arson. RCMP said they received a report of a fire at Spruce City Stadium, located at 2210 Massey Drive, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Prince George hosted the 2022 Canadian Native Fastball Championships last weekend and the stadium is an institution with the city's Indigenous fastball players. Harley Desjarlais, an organizer in Prince George's Indigenous fastball com

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament

    MONTREAL (AP) — Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada. By the same reason, as things stand now, he also will not be able to compete in the U.S. Open later this month. Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, has said he won’t get the shots, even if that means he can’t go to certain tournaments. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

    YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Cavallini scores, short-handed Whitecaps snatch dramatic 2-1 win over Dynamo

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't exactly the way Vanni Sartini drew it up, but the Vancouver Whitecaps still captured three points in dramatic fashion on Friday. The 2-1 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo is exactly the kind of result the 'Caps will need in order to secure a playoff berth, the head coach said. “If we win the playoffs, it’s all because of this win," Sartini said. "It’s a very important game. Because we go from zero to three points that allow us to stay on the course.” The 'Caps (8-10-

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is