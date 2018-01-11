McLaughlin, Metu help USC overpower Colorado 70-58

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- On a night when their two leading scorers didn't produce, the Southern California Trojans won with defense.

Jordan McLaughlin scored 20 points and the Trojans beat Colorado 70-58 on Wednesday night despite Chimezie Metu and Bennie Boatwright shooting a combined 5 of 22 from the field.

McLaughlin made all four of his 3-pointers for the Trojans (12-6, 3-2 Pac-12). They led most of the game in winning their third in a row against the Buffaloes. Metu added 14 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high six blocked shots.

''Even though offensively we didn't play great, defensively we were excellent,'' USC coach Andy Enfield said. ''Chimezie was a monster inside with his intensity and his blocked shots.''

George King led Colorado with 21 points. Freshman McKinley Wright IV, the Buffs' leading scorer at 16.2 points, was held to seven points on 2-of-9 shooting.

''I wasn't myself, came out flat from the start and just couldn't get in a groove for myself,'' Wright said. ''I feel teams attacking me now. I hear them talking about me on the court. They're doing the best to try to prevent me from getting good looks. They're trying to take me out of the game.''

The Buffs committed 22 turnovers and had 10 shots blocked.

''That's 32 times we don't even get the ball to the rim,'' Colorado coach Tad Boyle said, ''which doesn't give us an opportunity to make a shot, doesn't give us an offensive rebound, doesn't get us to the foul line. Turnovers that lead to layups, turnovers that lead to 3s are huge. It's a really disappointing offensive effort.''

Led by McLaughlin, the Trojans pulled away in the second half after leading by four at the break. He had two 3-pointers, a layup and a free throw that pushed their lead to 55-45.

The Trojans were coming off a 77-76 loss at Stanford on the Cardinal's buzzer-beating shot to end the game.