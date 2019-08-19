McLaren's position "not just down to car performance"

Having scored 82 points before the summer break – more than it had picked up through all of last year – .

Although Toro Rosso and have had better individual finishes this year, McLaren is alone in the midfield in managing to score points with both cars on four occasions, with none of its rivals doing so more than twice.

“We are in P4 which is great at the moment, but it was not just down to car performance,” Seidl told Motorsport.com. “The car performance on average was between P4 and P6-P7.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"But we have other categories also where we are quite competitive, like race starts, pit stops, good strategy calls, good drivers, which made us score good points, whereas other teams are struggling a bit more in the midfield. We were always somehow between P4 and P6 and other teams had a bit more ups and downs.”

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, in the pits

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, in the pits Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sam Bloxham / LAT Images