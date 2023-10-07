McLaren Wants To Join the GT Ranks at Le Mans

United Autosports

McLaren announced Friday that it plans to ask to join the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024, fielding two 720S racers in the new GT3-based GT class. United Autosports, a racing team founded by McLaren racing boss Zak Brown, would field both entries.

Although McLarens have raced in GT3 categories around the world since the MP4-12C was introduced in the early 2010s, the brand has never produced a GTE car eligible for racing at Le Mans. With GT racing at Le Mans switching to the more popular GT3 rule set starting next year, McLaren is one of a few manufacturers that suddenly has a car eligible to race in the endurance classic.

The United Autosports team that hopes to run the cars has entered the WEC in the LMP2 championship 2019. The team has two titles in five years, adding one class win at Le Mans in 2020. The team is notable as one of the few major LMP2 teams to not either secure a deal to run a factory Hypercar team or purchase a car from a manufacturer to run their own major privateer effort. With most other major GT teams that run in the championship already signed to manufacturers, that makes United among the best possible factory partners left in Europe. The program's position as Zak Brown's other team probably helps make the deal easier, too.

If the program is accepted, it will be McLaren's first entry in the race since 1998. That was the era of the legendary F1 GTR, the pioneering supercar that won the 1995 race overall in an upset from a lower class. A much stronger Le Mans Hypercar prototype class should make an overall win an impossibility for a modern GT car, but the two 720S racers should be major contenders to win in their class. An entry is no guarantee, though; this is just a statement of intent, and, as McLaren is not a current Hypercar manufacturer, their two entries may not be the highest priority to make the 2024 WEC grid.

