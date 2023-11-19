McLaren issue positive Lando Norris update as F1 driver discharged after Las Vegas Grand Prix crash

Lando Norris has been discharged from hospital after his crash in the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Three laps into Sunday's race, the 24-year-old lost control of his McLaren and hit the barrier at Turn 12 before sliding off the circuit and out of the race.

Norris initially appeared to be struggling at the force of the impact on the rear of his car, taking a moment to confirm his condition over team radio while breathing heavily.

F1 officials took the Brit to the track's medical centre for initial checks before he was transferred to University Medical Center hospital for "further precautionary investigations".

LANDO NORRIS CRASHES OUT! 😯



Lando loses the back end of the car and hits the wall, a safety car has been deployed 👇 pic.twitter.com/z3Sscej6fs — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) November 19, 2023

Shortly after the finish of the grand prix, which Max Verstappen won ahead of Charles Leclerc, it was confirmed that Norris had been discharged.

He was soon pictured back at the circuit for the post-race debriefs.

It capped a bad weekend for McLaren in Las Vegas, as both Norris and Oscar Piastri fell out of qualifying at the first hurdle and started near the back of the grid.

However, Piastri was able to finish tenth in the race as well as claiming the extra fastest lap point.