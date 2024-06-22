McLaren hospitality suite at Spanish Grand Prix evacuated due to fire

British Formula One team McLaren’s hospitality suite at the Spanish Grand Prix has been evacuated after a fire broke out.

Fire services arrived on the scene shortly after 12:00 local time with smoke emerging from the building at the Circuit de Catalunya outside of Barcelona.

Fire services attended the scene shortly before midday local time (Philip Duncan/PA)

British driver Lando Norris was among those evacuated as the blaze broke out less than an hour before final practice.

​A McLaren spokesperson confirmed all team members had been evacuated safely.

McLaren’s hospitality suite in the paddock evacuated following fire. Emergency services on the scene. #SpanishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/m037oqwTIj — Philip Duncan (@PhilDuncanF1) June 22, 2024

A short statement read: “This morning we evacuated our Team Hub paddock hospitality unit following a fire alert, the team has been safely evacuated while the local fire brigade handle the issue.”

McLaren CEO Zak Brown was seen outside the two-levelled suite as final practice started as scheduled.