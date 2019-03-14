McLaren in "better starting position" than recent years

McLaren's results in F1 have been disappointing as of late, but while it didn't score any points in three season-opening Australian Grands Prix with Honda engines between 2015 and 2017, its first race as a Renault customer in Melbourne last year was a different story.

Despite a troubled pre-season, it scored a standout fifth place with Fernando Alonso, which would remain as its season-best finish as the MCL33 quickly faded towards the back of the pack.

McLaren's new MCL34 package has looked much-improved in Barcelona testing this year and rookie Norris, who trialled its predecessor in testing and practice sessions, is convinced the team will be in better shape from the get go.

“I think we're in a better baseline starting position compared to last year, from what the engineers have said as well,” Norris claimed.

“Obviously I didn't drive [the MCL33] at the beginning of last year, but in terms of the starting point of the season, knowing generally what we're like pace-wise and confidence-wise, knowing that we will be making progress with the car.

“I think generally we're in a better starting position than what we have been in the past few years.

“But there's still a lot of work to be done, in terms of competitiveness with other teams.”

Car of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Car of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34 Steven Tee / LAT Images

Steven Tee / LAT Images