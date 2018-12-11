McKnight's triple-double helps UAPB beat Champion Christian

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) -- Martaveous McKnight had a triple-double and Charles Jackson scored 17 points to help Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Champion Christian 84-51 on Monday night.

McKnight just missed a quadruple double, finishing with 18 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals and eight assists with just one turnover. He had four points, on 1-of-7 shooting, and one rebound at halftime.

Jackson was 6-of-9 shooting, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and added six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

UAPB (3-7) took a 40-28 lead into the break and scored 34 of the first 43 second-half points to make it 74-37 with 6 1/2 minutes to go. Shaun Doss had 12 points for the Golden Lions, who finished with 23 steals -tied for third most in a Division I game this season.

Tarrance Davis and Mikalen Hawkins had 11 points apiece, on combined 9-of-18 shooting, for Champion Christian, a member of the Association of Christian College Athletics. The rest of the Tigers made just 11 of 34 (32 percent) from the field.