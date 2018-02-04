McKnight scores 30, Arkansas-PB beats Alabama A&M 80-62

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) -- Martaveous McKnight scored 30 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out 10 assists as Arkansas-Pine Bluff rolled to an 80-62 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday night.

McKnight was 12 of 17 from the field including three from distance for the Golden Lions (9-15, 9-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) who lead the conference by two games over Grambling State. Trent Steen added 12 points and Terrance Banyard chipped in 10.

The team shot 53 percent from the field compared to 37 percent for Alabama A&M which took 22 shots from beyond the arc, making four of them.

The Golden Lions scored first and led all the way to an 11-point advantage before leading 37-28 at intermission.

Alabama A&M closed it to 46-39 early in the second half but a McKnight 3-pointer followed a tip-in by Steen and a Banyard dunk stretched it to 53-41 with 13:41 to go and the Golden Lions cruised from there.

Arthur Johnson scored 19 points with six rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-21, 2-8) who are on a six-game skid.