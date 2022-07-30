McKinney Fire surges to 18,000 acres in Siskiyou County, with evacuations in effect

Dominique Williams
·1 min read

A wildfire that sparked Friday afternoon in Siskiyou County has exploded to more than 18,000 acres, prompting evacuations and closing a portion of Highway 96.

The McKinney Fire is burning uncontained in the Oak Knoll Ranger District of the Klamath National Forest as winds from late Friday thunderstorms kept the fire active through the night, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

“Firefighters were forced to shift from an offensive perimeter control effort to evacuations, point protection and structure defense,” according to a Saturday morning update.

Another day of “very active fire behavior” is anticipated with very hot temperatures in the forecast, according to the Forest Service,. A red flag warning is in effect for lightning.

Fifteen zones in Siskiyou County are under evacuation or evacuation warning as of Saturday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The newest evacuation warning was issued for McAdams Creek Road to Tyler Gulch Road, south of current evacuation orders toward Highway 3.

Residents can search their address and check on their loved ones at www.community.zonehaven.com.

