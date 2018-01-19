McKinley Wright IV scores 17 as Colorado beats WSU, 82-73

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) -- Colorado let a big lead nearly slip away again, but a strong start and finish to the second half was enough to keep the Buffaloes rolling.

McKinley Wright IV had 10 of his 17 points during a late run, Namon Wright had 16 points and 10 rebounds, George King also scored 16 and Colorado held on to beat Washington State 82-73 on Thursday night.

The Buffaloes (12-7, 4-3 Pac-12) have won four of five conference games after dropping two in Oregon to start the season. Colorado has wins over Arizona and Arizona State, as well as Saturday's win at UCLA.

''Tonight was very important to our team to keep that momentum going and get above .500 in the league,'' Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle said. ''Now it's a separation game on Saturday.''

Viont'e Daniels tied his career best with 18 points and Carter Skaggs scored all 17 of his points in the second half when the Cougars cut a 26-point lead to five.

Washington State (9-9, 1-5) couldn't build on its 78-53 win over Cal last weekend. The Cougars hit 53.6 percent from 3-point range in the 25-point victory over the Bears but started cold from long range until catching fire late.

''Second half I felt like we toughened up,'' Cougars coach Ernie Kent said. ''We changed lineups, we put a little bit more toughness on the floor. We got back in the game and then we got into a great rhythm.''

The Buffaloes led by 15 at halftime and opened the second half hitting three 3-pointers to extend the lead to 55-32 with 15:54 left. A free throw by Lucas Siewert gave Colorado a 58-32 lead with 15:04 left, but Washington State rallied to make it close.

''Just a lack of defense, lack of concentration and effort,'' Wright IV said. ''We know they're great 3-point shooters and we held them to five in the first half but they got 10 in the second half.''