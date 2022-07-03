McKenzie superb for 7 innings as Guardians edge Yankees 2-0

  • Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
    1/7

    Yankees Guardians Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson misses a pitch by Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
    2/7

    Yankees Guardians Baseball

    New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson misses a pitch by Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez reacts after stealing second base against the Cleveland Guardians during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
    3/7

    Yankees Guardians Baseball

    New York Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez reacts after stealing second base against the Cleveland Guardians during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez gets a force out on New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson but can't make the throw to first in time to complete a double play during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
    4/7

    Yankees Guardians Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez gets a force out on New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson but can't make the throw to first in time to complete a double play during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Guardians' Franmil Reyes celebrates after hitting a solo home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
    5/7

    Yankees Guardians Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians' Franmil Reyes celebrates after hitting a solo home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery adjusts his hat during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
    6/7

    Yankees Guardians Baseball

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery adjusts his hat during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
    7/7

    Yankees Guardians Baseball

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson misses a pitch by Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
New York Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez reacts after stealing second base against the Cleveland Guardians during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez gets a force out on New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson but can't make the throw to first in time to complete a double play during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Cleveland Guardians' Franmil Reyes celebrates after hitting a solo home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery adjusts his hat during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TOM WITHERS
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Yankees
    New York Yankees
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Triston McKenzie
    Triston McKenzie
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Emmanuel Clase
    Emmanuel Clase
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

CLEVELAND (AP) — Triston McKenzie shut down New York's big-bashing lineup over seven superb innings in a combined one-hitter and closer Emmanuel Clase survived a harrowing ninth, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 2-0 win over the Yankees on Sunday.

Franmil Reyes drove in both Cleveland runs — homering in the fourth and hitting a clutch RBI single in the eighth — as the Guardians salvaged the series finale.

McKenzie (5-6) allowed only a broken-bat single to Josh Donaldson in the fourth. The right-hander, who has been hurt by giving up home runs this season, kept the ball in the park and the Yankees off balance.

Eli Morgan worked a 1-2-3 in the eighth before giving way to Clase, the AL's top reliever in June. The Yankees loaded the bases with two outs on two walks — one to a pinch-hitting Aaron Judge — before Clase got Aaron Hicks to ground to second for the final out and his 19th save in 21 chances.

Hicks dropped to .138 (8 for 58) in his career with the bases loaded.

The Yankees lost for just the sixth time in 32 games since May 31.

New York won the first two games of the series, sweeping a doubleheader Saturday by a combined 19-5. Baseball's best team seemed poised to take the entire three-game set and six-game season series against Cleveland.

But McKenzie, who had given up multiple homers in six of his previous eight outings, came through with a stellar start. He walked just one and struck out seven. It also helped the Yankees rested Judge and DJ LeMahieu.

Reyes homered leading off the fourth inning against Jordan Montgomery (3-2), who pitched well but didn't get the run support, an unusual occurrence for a Yankees team winning at a record pace.

Reyes came through again in the eighth by grounding a single into right to score Amed Rosario after the Guardians had almost run themselves out of a threat.

The Yankees reached the 80-game mark at 58-22, the third-best start through that many games since 1930.

Reyes, who recently returned after missing 23 games with a strained hamstring, put the Guardians up 1-0 in the fourth with his sixth homer. Reyes turned on a 1-1 curveball, sending it over the wall in left field.

JUDG(E)MENT DAY

The Yankees didn't start Judge, who leads the majors with 29 homers but didn't connect during the series in Cleveland. Earlier this week, Judge joined Babe Ruth (32), Roger Maris (30) and Mickey Mantle (29) as the only players to homer 29 times in the team's first 76 games.

REST UP

Guardians star third baseman José Ramírez also got the day off. He's been dealing with a sore thumb ligament and went 1 for 7 with four strikeouts Saturday.

MOVING OUT

The Yankees traded left-hander Manny Bañuelos to Pittsburgh in exchange for cash considerations. Bañuelos appeared in four games for New York, getting one save. He's also been with the Braves and White Sox.

COMING BACK

The Guardians re-claimed outfielder Oscar Mercado off waivers from Philadelphia during the game. Mercado was designated for assignment by Cleveland on June 21 and claimed by the Phillies six days later. He had one at-bat before being designated on July 1.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: RHP Domingo Germán (shoulder impingement) was scheduled to made his third rehab start, at Double-A Somerset, on Sunday as he works toward an expected return later this month. ... Boone received good reports on RHP Jonathan Loáisiga (shoulder inflammation) after he threw batting practice in Tampa, Florida. Loáisiga is scheduled to have another session Tuesday.

Guardians: C Austin Hedges (concussion) remains sidelined. He took batting practice between games on Saturday, but has not yet been cleared to return.

UP NEXT

Yankees: A holiday off in Pittsburgh before opening a three-game series Tuesday with RHP James Taillon (9-1, 3.32 ERA) facing LHP José Quintana.

Guardians: Play yet another doubleheader, their seventh, and this one in Detroit. Zach Plesac (2-5, 3.86) will start the opener against rookie Garret Hill, making his major league debut. LHP Konnor Pilkington (1-1, 4.31) starts the second game against RHP Alex Faedo (1-4, 4.84).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • How Canada's most extreme triathlon helped heal Lac-Mégantic, Que.

    Thiago Menuci had never heard of Lac-Mégantic, Que., when he received an invitation to compete in a triathlon there in 2020. Menuci, 40, a coach and endurance athlete from Porto Alegre, in the south of Brazil, was scouting for a new challenge after he won Fodaxman in 2019 — one of the most gruelling extreme triathlon events in the Americas. He Googled Lac-Mégantic, and only then did he learn about the disaster that had struck the town of 6,000 on July 6, 2013, when a runaway train carrying crude

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Dodgers go deep 3 times in 7-2 win over Padres

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has been a consistent hitter in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star first baseman though was lacking in the power department for most of the season. That hasn't been the case over the past three weeks. Freeman hit his sixth home run since June 11 during the first inning of Saturday's game against San Diego. It was part of a three-homer barrage during a seven-pitch span in the inning as the Dodgers continued their dominance of the Padres

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Ron MacLean loses major show as 'Hometown Hockey' cancelled

    Hometown Hockey is off the air but Ron MacLean will still be featured on Hockey Night in Canada.

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Sheets drives in two, White Sox hold off Giants 5-3

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gavin Sheets doubled twice and drove in two runs, and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 5-3 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings for his third consecutive win. The major league leader in strikeouts per nine innings, Cease (7-3) had only four against San Francisco – his fewest since May 24 – and overcame LaMonte Wade Jr.’s home run leading off the first to improve to 4-1 in seven road starts. Tanner Banks followed

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo