McKenna expected to stay as Ipswich boss

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich side have suffered only 10 league defeats across the past two promotion-winning seasons [Getty Images]

Kieran McKenna is expected to sign a new deal to remain as Ipswich Town manager after guiding the club to the Premier League, reports BBC Radio Suffolk.

The 38-year-old had been on Chelsea's shortlist of names to replace Mauricio Pochettino, and was also linked with the vacancy at Brighton.

It was understood last week that McKenna would reject a new contract at Portman Road.

But after he dropped out of the race for the job at Stamford Bridge on Sunday he is set to remain with the club he guided to the top flight with back-to-back promotions.

He was voted the League Managers Association's manager of the year for his efforts in taking Ipswich back to the Premier League after a 22-year absence.

Ipswich were mid-table in League One when the Northern Irishman left his job as Manchester United assistant first-team coach to take the helm at Portman Road in December 2021.

The Tractor Boys went on to finish that campaign 11th in the table, and his first full season at the club ended with a second-placed finish and automatic promotion from the third tier.

McKenna then sensationally restored Ipswich to the Premier League, finishing runners-up to Leicester City in the Championship table with 96 points - only one adrift of the Foxes.

They also finished the campaign as the most prolific team in the division with 92 goals.