McKeever, Wilkie capture Para-nordic gold, silver medals, respectively

SAPPORO, Japan — Canadians Brian McKeever and Natalie Wilkie captured Para-nordic World Cup medals Saturday.

McKeever, of Canmore, Alta., and guide Graham Nishikawa, of Whitehorse, won the men’s 10-kilometre visually impaired event while Wilkie, 18, of Salmon Arm, B.C., claimed the silver medal in the women’s 7.5-kilometre standing classification.

It marked the third straight day Canada had earned two medals.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

McKeever, 39, and Nishikawa finished in a time of 24 minutes 24.3 seconds.

"It was a good day on pretty hot skis," said McKeever. "The boys in the wax cabin won the race for us today."

"We were in control right from the start. Graham set the perfect pace for us today. It was another great team race and nice to get another win,"

Ukrainians Dmytro Suiarko (24:56.9) and Iaroslav Reshetynskyi (25:03.8) were second and third, respectively.

Wilkie captured Canada’s sixth medal of the competition, posting a time of 21:24.3.

“Natalie skied really well," said Canadian team head coach Robin McKeever. "Her legs were a bit heavy and had a couple of stumbles on a steep climb, but still managed to ski the fastest third lap of all the women."

Norway’s Vilde Nilsen won the event in 20:41.5. Ukraine’s Iuliia Batenkova was third in 21:45.7.

Emily Young of North Vancouver, B.C., was sixth in 22:18.9, just ahead of Brittany Hudak of Prince Albert, Sask. (22:29.3).

Mark Arendz of Springton, P.E.I., was sixth in the men's 10-kilometre standing division in 26:12. Derek Zaplotinsky, of Smoky Lake, Alta., was also sixth in the men’s 7.5-kilometre sit-ski race with a time of 25:04.0.

The Canadian Press