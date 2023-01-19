MCK meeting with federal justice minister more of the same government delays

A recent meeting with the federal justice minister was welcomed by the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, but ended up with Chiefs feeling more of the same frustration they have felt in dealing with the feds for the last three years.

“We’re beyond frustration at this point,” MCK Chief Mike Delisle, who is also the lead Gaming Portfolio Chief, said about the meeting with federal justice minister David Lametti.

Three items were on the agenda in the hour-long meeting, Delisle said – and discussions on each were as frustrating as the one before. It was “absolutely,” an hour’s worth of annoyance and frustration, he added.

“Credit for showing up, but we had no expectations going into the meeting, and the results reflect what the expectations were,” Delisle said.

Up for discussion were: a potential carve-out in the Criminal Code for online gaming, the application of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP) and potential federal intervention on Quebec’s controversial bills 21 and 96.

Delisle said the gaming discussion was – and remains – a source of concern for Kahnawake, but three years of negotiations and discussions have led nowhere, he said.

“There’s been three years of no action, and we have to wait for yet another government report – and we have a pretty good idea what’s going to be in that report – but the three years of lack of results sort of speak for themselves,” Delisle said.

It was a similar situation for federal application of UNDRIP, Delisle said.

“We’d like to see it instituted as soon as possible, but we have seen government actions that run counter to that – and the minister acknowledged that even he has been frustrated by some of his colleagues’ actions,” Delisle added.

Additionally, he learned the federal government had no immediate plans to intervene in Quebec’s controversial bills 21 and 96, in which the provincial government invoked the notwithstanding clause. Bill 21 is the Quebec law banning the wearing of visible religious items in the public service. Bill 96 strengthens the Charter of the French Language and adds extra French courses to anglo CEGEP students’ course loads. The language law would also force many anglophones to prove their English-language school eligibility in order to receive legal and health services in English.

“We were told they would consider a court challenge in Federal Court and the Supreme Court when it came time for that, but that they had no plans to intervene at this time,” Delisle said. “They want to see it played out, whatever that means.”

Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase