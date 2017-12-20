McIntosh regains form as Northwestern routs Lewis 85-48

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) -- On the court and from the bench, Northwestern players appeared to be calling out Lewis' offensive plays at the outset.

It took the Wildcats more than four minutes to hit a shot from the field on Tuesday, but not because they were taking their Division II opponent lightly.

Bryant McIntosh had 24 points and seven assists as Northwestern shook off a slow start to run away with an 85-48 victory over Lewis.

''A team like Lewis, if you're not ready to play, they can really expose you,'' Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. ''They're well-coached, they cut hard, they move the ball, and if you're not locked in they can cause some problems, which they did a little bit early.

''Our guys respected this team. We knew if we weren't ready to play they were going to expose us in some areas.''

Gavin Skelly scored a season-high 15 points despite taking just five shots and Dererk Pardon added 12 for the Wildcats (9-4), who broke the game open with a 21-3 first-half run.

Northwestern, an NCAA Tournament team for the first time last season, extended its season-high winning streak to four.

Vic Law, the Wildcats' second-leading scorer, did not play after suffering a head injury that Collins confirmed was a concussion in the second half of Northwestern's victory over DePaul on Saturday.

Cristen Wilson's 12 points led Lewis.

McIntosh, who went 2 for 17 from the field against DePaul, regained his shooting touch, going 6 of 11 from 3-point range and 8 of 14 overall.

''I kind of believe in the law of averages,'' McIntosh said. ''I shoot way too much to continue to shoot like that. I was just trying to keep my confidence and keep sticking to my routine, keep believing in myself and keep letting it go.''

The 6-foot-8 Skelly, a reserve, had two 3s among his five baskets.