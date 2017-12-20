McIntosh regains form as Northwestern routs Lewis 85-48

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) -- Bryant McIntosh had 24 points and seven assists as Northwestern shook off a slow start on Tuesday to run away with an 85-48 victory over Lewis.

Gavin Skelly scored a season-high 15 points despite taking just five shots and Dererk Pardon added 12 for the Wildcats (9-4), who took more than four minutes to record their first field goal before breaking it open with a 21-3 first-half run.

Northwestern, an NCAA Tournament team for the first time last season, extended its season-high winning streak to four.

Vic Law, the Wildcats' second-leading scorer, did not play after suffering an apparent head injury in the second half of Northwestern's victory over DePaul on Sunday.

Cristen Wilson's 12 points led Division II Lewis.

McIntosh, who went 2 for 17 from the field against DePaul, regained his shooting touch, going 6 of 11 from 3-point range and 8 of 14 overall.

The 6-foot-8 Skelly, a reserve, went 5 for 5 from the field, including two 3s.

Charlie Hall, a senior walk-on and the son of ''Seinfeld'' and ''Veep'' star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, scored his first career point on a free throw with 1:08 left.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: Law, whose streak of 48 straight starts was snapped, has an ''upper body'' injury and will be re-evaluated prior to Friday's matchup with No. 17 Oklahoma, according to a Northwestern spokesperson.

Lewis: The Flyers have some work to do to record their 12th straight winning season. Lewis won at least 19 games each of the past five seasons.

UP NEXT

Lewis: Host Robert Morris-Peoria on Dec. 28.

Northwestern: At No. 17 Oklahoma on Friday.