McInnes wary of 'top-toeing' in race for top six

Lewis Irons, BBC Sport Scotland

Derek McInnes has warned against complacency as his side look to cement their place in the Premiership top six with eight games to go before the split.

Kilmarnock's nearest competitors will be hoping to move closer to the Ayrshire club this weekend when they visit league leaders Celtic, but the manager says they have enough to shock the champions for a third time this season.

"Since we’ve come back from the break I think performances could do with improving, but we’ve still had results," McInnes said.

"I think it’s important for my players that they get the message from me – we’re eight games away from the split and, while we’re happy with where we are at the minute, we can’t feel like we’ve done enough and tiptoe and try and hope to get in to the top six. It’s the team that finds form now that will get in to the top six.

“Top six would be a huge achievement. From where we were two years ago and where we were last season, it would demonstrate a lot of good work from everybody at the club. But we’re not there yet and it’s important that we don’t think we’re there yet.

"As good as we are sitting in fourth, you see how tight the league is, the top three probably have that cemented - well they have - but every team down to tenth will have that wee inkling that they can get top six.

"That in itself tells you there’s work to be done and we know we have a few more wins to get. Now, the likelihood of us getting that on Saturday, most people will think that won’t be the case at Celtic Park.

“For us we just need to focus on ourselves, concentrate on our performance and hopefully try and upset the odds and try and have that big performance in us that we’ve shown already this season to beat Celtic a couple of times – albeit not at Celtic Park – to go and get a positive result.”