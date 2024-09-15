'McInnes out-thought Robinson again'

[BBC]

We asked for your views on St Mirren's 2-2 draw against Kilmarnock.

Here's what some of you said:

Douglas: Saints certainly didn't deserve a win, it almost looked as though we didn't know how to play a 10-man team, we have been there before! Killie are not a bad team and Derek McInnes gets them well organised. They made it hard for us and we lacked composure in the second half. A point was all we really deserved.

Eddie: First of all why do referees allow themselves to get conned so easily. Back to the actual game Saints were sucked into Kilmarnock’s game plan, McInnes plays the same tactics everywhere he goes, his ‘coaching’ is simply to encourage his players to dive at every opportunity and miraculously recover as soon as they get a foul. Having said that we were awful.

Alistair: It’s clear that both teams learned the dark arts during their European adventures, Killie players rolled their sleeves up after going down to 10 men and deserved the point to keep the manager's record against us in his favour.

Stu: Killie have bullied St Mirren physically in recent games. You have to match their physicality and they play every trick in the book to give the ref decisions to make. They did it again today and even when down to 10 men, it never looked comfortable. We were slow with the ball going forward and poor in defence. A draw was what I had predicted, but it was a sore one.

Anon: Very poor today from the off. McInnes usually out-thinks Stephen Robinson tactically, and today was no different. Can’t help feeling that’s why we seemed so passive in the second half despite leading 2-1 against 10 men. Killie spend too much timing trying to con the officials rather than playing the game.