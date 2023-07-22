McInnes pleased by 'feisty' Killie triumph

Derek McInnes hopes Kilmarnock's hard-fought Viaplay Cup win at Dunfermline is a sign of things to come for his side this season.

Goals in each half from Fraser Murray and Kyle Vassell sent McInnes' side to the Group F summit with full points from two games.

“Winning on the road is something we have to do a lot more of this season and this was always going to be a tough game for us," said the Rugby Park boss.

“The pitch was really dry and sticky. We tried to play an intense cup tie, but the ball wasn’t travelling along the surface well so the game became a bit feisty and slow. Sometimes you just need to dour it out and when we get the second goal it knocked the stuffing out of them.

“Vassell coming back is a huge lift for us, just as it was when he joined in January.”

Former Aberdeen forward Marley Watkins made his debut off the bench after signing for Killie on Friday. McInnes is eyeing further reinforcements but says nothing is "imminent".

He added: "We’re doing a lot of talking – we’d be top of the league for talking.

“We’ve made a pitch to try to get a couple of players and are still trying to get more balance to the squad but I’m pleased with the work we’ve done."