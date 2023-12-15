McInnes 'one of the best' but Livi out to win

David Martindale has heaped praise on Kilmarnock and their manager Derek McInnes, but insists his side can beat them on Saturday in order to end their recent woes.

Livi sit bottom of the Scottish Premiership, five points behind St Johnstone, and have lost their last seven games.

“I think Derek’s done an unbelievable job,” said the Livi boss. “He’s spent his budget very well. He’s had two or three windows to get his identity in the team.

“I’ve said ever since he was at Aberdeen and even after he left Aberdeen, he’s one of the best managers in the Premiership and I think he’s again shown that with his Kilmarnock team.

“Against Derek, you always get a difficult game of football. He knows the league inside out and he always has his team extremely well-drilled.

“He went through a period of adversity last year and he kept Kilmarnock in the Premiership and now look what he’s doing this year. Two wins over Celtic and one over Rangers, that shows you the skill-set of the manager.

“I don’t care who’s coming here, we’re going out to win,” Martindale added. “I’m sitting here lauding the achievements of Kilmarnock but we’ve been there in previous seasons.

“Our job on Saturday is to take three points and I think we’re more than capable of doing that but I’m under no illusions how hard that’s going to be.”