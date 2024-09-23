McInnes, Neil or Moyes? Your views on who should replace Naismith

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on Steven Naismith's sacking and who you think should come in as his replacement at Tynecastle.

Here's what you had to say:

David: Ludicrous decision. No patience in football these days. Media and so called social media have a lot to answer for, Hearts have the makings of a good team when they gel.

Jamie: We need someone with good experience. There aren’t a lot of managers without a job at the moment. We need an outsider who will come in with fresh ideas. The board needs to get this appointment correct and look for a decent name in football.

Gary: Only one choice for me for next boss and that is Derek McInnes. Hearts are a top team and need a top boss.

Bob: Hearts were right to part ways with Steven Naismith due to the recent run of embarrassing results, lack of identity and his clear inexperience as a manager. To meet the club's ambitions, they should target McInnes or Alex Neil, both of whom have the experience and tactical acumen needed to push Hearts toward top honors and European competition.

Andrew: While no Hearts supporter likes to see a manager and assistants sacked, the correct decision has been made before more loses occur. The board however should take full responsibility for Hearts position.

George: It has to be a manager with experience and a well proven track record, not jilted to Scottish football, Alex Neil fits that profile.

Chris: Naismith had a great bunch of talent at his disposal which he constantly misused with confusing formations, tactics and changes. Managers should not be cutting their teeth at Hearts, the next appointment is crucial to our season. Andrew McKinlay should follow him out the door for awarding a new deal and letting this go as long as it did.

Jockie: Hearts need to push the boat out if they are serious about mounting a challenge to the Old Firm or competing in Europe even if it is only the Conference League. David Moyes would be worth sounding out, the worst that can happen is for him to say no. With a potential investment of £10 million supposedly on the horizon, why not?

Alan: As a convert to the Naismith cause, I wasn't up for him getting the gig originally, I thought it was a great call to extend his contract. It's a mistake for those that lauded him last season to level accusations of incompetence this one. Give him the next half dozen games, not easy in the main to show he's got it in his locker to turn it around.