McInnes gutted for 'good as gold' Magennis

Derek McInnes says everyone at Kilmarnock will stand "shoulder to shoulder" with Kyle Magennis after the midfielder suffered a significant hamstring tear.

Magennis signed for Kilmarnock on a free transfer in the summer having been released by Hibs after a string of injuries.

The 25-year-old will now spend another significant spell on the sidelines having sustained hamstring damage that forced him off in last week's draw with St Mirren.

“He’s had a scan and will probably be out for eight to 10 weeks," McInnes said. "It’s been a significant hamstring tear. It’s a real blow for us as he’s been such a key player. We’re all feeling for Kyle at the minute and we’ll support him to get back as quickly as possible.

“He’s made such a good impact for us. He’s impressed everybody since he’s been here and the boy deserves a bit of good fortune. We’ll be there shoulder to shoulder to get him back as quickly as possible.

“I feel for him. I went through a lot of injuries over a certain period of time and then there was a long part of my career that I went injury free. I’m hoping that is going to be the case for him.

“The boy has been as good as gold since he came here. He’s a really popular member of the squad and we’ll get around him. He’ll be like a new signing in January when he does come back, but for now we need to try and win games and get results without him.”