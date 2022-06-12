McIlroy defends Canadian Open title in strong LIV response

  • Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the 17th hole on his way to winning the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    1/10

    Canadian Open Golf

    Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the 17th hole on his way to winning the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Justin Thomas, right, gestures for fans to stop moving as he and Rory McIlroy line up their putts on the 16th green during the final round of the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    2/10

    Canadian Open Golf

    Justin Thomas, right, gestures for fans to stop moving as he and Rory McIlroy line up their putts on the 16th green during the final round of the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Rory McIlroy, front right, tees off on the 16th hole as Justin Thomas, center, and Tony Finau, center left, look on during the final round of the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    3/10

    Canadian Open Golf

    Rory McIlroy, front right, tees off on the 16th hole as Justin Thomas, center, and Tony Finau, center left, look on during the final round of the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Rory McIlroy tees off on the 16th hole as Justin Thomas, center, and Tony Finau, left, look on during the final round of the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    4/10

    Canadian Open Golf

    Rory McIlroy tees off on the 16th hole as Justin Thomas, center, and Tony Finau, left, look on during the final round of the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Rory McIlroy lines up his putt on the 15th hole during the final round of the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    5/10

    Canadian Open Golf

    Rory McIlroy lines up his putt on the 15th hole during the final round of the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tony Finau tees off on the first hole of the final round of the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    6/10

    Canadian Open Golf

    Tony Finau tees off on the first hole of the final round of the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tony Finau watches his tee shot on the second hole during the fourth round of the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    7/10

    Canadian Open Golf

    Tony Finau watches his tee shot on the second hole during the fourth round of the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Justin Thomas watches his tee shot on the second hole during the fourth round of the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    8/10

    Canadian Open Golf

    Justin Thomas watches his tee shot on the second hole during the fourth round of the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Justin Thomas, center, makes his way through the crowd on his way to the second tee during the fourth round of the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    9/10

    Canadian Open Golf

    Justin Thomas, center, makes his way through the crowd on his way to the second tee during the fourth round of the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Justin Rose, of England, reacts to missing a putt on the 18th hole to miss scoring 59 in the final round of the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    10/10

    Canadian Open Golf

    Justin Rose, of England, reacts to missing a putt on the 18th hole to miss scoring 59 in the final round of the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the 17th hole on his way to winning the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Justin Thomas, right, gestures for fans to stop moving as he and Rory McIlroy line up their putts on the 16th green during the final round of the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Rory McIlroy, front right, tees off on the 16th hole as Justin Thomas, center, and Tony Finau, center left, look on during the final round of the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Rory McIlroy tees off on the 16th hole as Justin Thomas, center, and Tony Finau, left, look on during the final round of the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Rory McIlroy lines up his putt on the 15th hole during the final round of the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Tony Finau tees off on the first hole of the final round of the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Tony Finau watches his tee shot on the second hole during the fourth round of the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Justin Thomas watches his tee shot on the second hole during the fourth round of the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Justin Thomas, center, makes his way through the crowd on his way to the second tee during the fourth round of the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Justin Rose, of England, reacts to missing a putt on the 18th hole to miss scoring 59 in the final round of the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Justin Thomas
    Justin Thomas
    American golfer
  • Rory McIlroy
    Rory McIlroy
    Northern Irish golfer (1989-)

TORONTO (AP) — Rory McIlroy won the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday and gave the PGA Tour a strong response to the start of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational, closing with an 8-under 62 to win a wild race to the finish with Justin Thomas and Tony Finau.

McIlroy had his first title defense on the PGA Tour, even if he had to wait for it. He won golf’s fourth-oldest national open in 2019 at Hamilton Golf & Country Club, only for the the COVID-19 pandemic to cancel the next two editions.

Thomas pushed him to the end at St. George's Golf & Country Club, and the tournament effectively ended on the 17th hole. McIlroy and Thomas were tied and in the rough. McIlroy hit a wedge that rolled out to tap-in range, while Thomas missed a 10-foot par putt, a two-shot swing. Thomas closed with a pair of bogeys and still shot 64.

McIlroy finished at 19-under 261 for a two-stroke victory.

Finau holed a 40-foot birdie putt on the 18th for a 64 to finish second alone. Thomas was third at 14 under. Justin Rose matched the tournament- and course-record with a 60 — with three eagles and three bogeys — to tie for fourth with Sam Burns (65) at 14 under.

The Canadian crowd was enormous having been kept away since 2019, and thousands surrounded the 18th green as the threesome of McIlroy, Thomas and Finau finished.

McIlroy as been one of the strongest opponents of the LIV Golf series and spoke out against the money being paid to players like Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson. Greg Norman, who runs the LIV Golf, said in a story in the Washington Post that McIlroy had been “brainwashed” by the PGA Tour.

The victory was the second for McIlroy this season, adding to his victory in Las Vegas last October in the CJ Cup. He won for the 21st time on the PGA Tour.

“This is a day I’ll remember for a long, long time,“McIlroy said. “Twenty-one PGA Tour wins, one more than somebody else.”

It was a dig at Norman, who had 20 career tour wins.

Rose was 11 under with three holes to play. He bogeyed the 16th, hit to 2 feet on 17 for birdie, then went over the green on 18 and missed an 18-foot par putt. Carl Pettersson also shot 60 at St. George’s in his 2010 victory.

Corey Conners was the top Canadian, shooting a 62 to finish sixth at 12 under.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Rory McIlroy retains RBC Canadian Open title with superb final round of 62

    The Northern Irishman won by two shots.

  • PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan ‘won’t allow LIV Golf rebels to freeride off’

    The PGA Tour has suspended its members who took part in the inaugural LIV Golf event at Centurion Club

  • Clark still leads after two rounds at RBC Canadian Open, fans serenade local players

    TORONTO — Punishing, deep rough and strong winds kept scores high at the RBC Canadian Open and helped Wyndham Clark hold on to his lead at the PGA Tour event for a second day. The American shot an even-par 70 on Friday afternoon to sit at 7-under-par 133 overall and maintain his one-shot lead. He saved par on No. 18 when his shot from a greenside bunker went nearly 49 feet and stopped within five feet of the hole. "Honestly, I played really good. It was tough out there. It was windy, there was s

  • Trump Botched His 'Coup' By Not Marching To Capitol Jan. 6, Says Expert On Autocrats

    “If you’re having a coup and summoned everybody, and aim to be anointed as the head of a new illegitimate government, you have to be there,” says historian.

  • Kyle Larson drops light-hearted hint at his openness for Le Mans opportunity in 2023

    Kyle Larson met with the media Saturday at Sonoma Raceway, returning to his Northern California stomping grounds as the defending Cup Series race winner. The questions were customary about stage strategy, tire management, being back home, and his plans for the off weekend next week. But tacked onto the press conference was a burning question […]

  • Jennifer Aniston Wants Her The Morning Show Character to Explore 'Intimacy': 'It Would Be Fun'

    "I'd love to see how Alex is with intimacy- of not only just a female but of a male," the Friends alum said about her The Morning Show character

  • Lewis Hamilton struggling with bad back a week before Montreal Grand Prix

    BAKU, Azerbaijan — Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton is struggling with a back injury a week before the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. The seven-time world champion said he was "praying" for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku to end, and was clutching his back as he gingerly climbed out of his Mercedes after finishing fourth. The 37-year-old has complained about the Mercedes' tendency to bounce at high speed. "There were a lot of moments when I didn't know whether I was going to make it

  • A former flight attendant shares the wild story of how she restrained an unruly passenger after a dispute over lasagna

    Former flight attendant Ann Hood writes in her new memoir "Fly Girl" that she once had to restrain a passenger who didn't like the dinner options.

  • Trump campaign manager, former state officials to headline Jan. 6 panel's 'Big Lie' hearing

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump's campaign manager and former officials from Atlanta and Philadelphia will testify on Monday to the U.S. congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, the committee said on Sunday. The House of Representatives Select Committee will hold its second public hearing this month on Monday starting at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), after a blockbuster session on Thursday night featuring testimony showing that close Trump allies - even his daughter Ivanka - rejected his false claims of voting fraud. Monday's hearing, the second of an expected six, will focus on the former Republican president's contention that his defeat by Democrat Joe Biden in the November 2020 election was due to unfounded allegations of election fraud, the so-called "Big Lie."

  • Lady Gaga Chilling Poolside in Las Vegas Wearing a Thong Bikini Is a Vibe

    Lady Gaga posted a pic of herself chilling poolside in Vegas in a thong bikini—shop the look here for just $21.99 on Amazon.

  • Lewis Hamilton could miss Canadian Grand Prix after ‘most painful race’ in Baku

    The Mercedes star is struggling with back pain.

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Manoah, Blue Jays shut down Royals 7-0

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. “He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s go

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Canada's women's soccer squad to face Australia, New Zealand in September friendlies

    The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Roy still 'emotional' over Remparts' ouster, will take time to decide future

    QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was