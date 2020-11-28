MCI vs BUR Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Burnley Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In their upcoming match of Premier League 2020-21, Manchester City will play against with Burnley on Saturday, November 28. Pep Guardiola’s City has not hit peak form yet and are currently at the 13th spot.

City prevailed in their Champions League encounter against Greek side Olympiacos and will look to carry the winning tempo to the domestic league. Guardiola’s side was humbled last weekend by a counterattacking Tottenhap Hotspur 2-0.

Burnley also has had a tough start to the Premier League this season and are on the 17th spot. They did manage to defeat Crystal Palace 1-0 in their last match but will need much more to prevail over City.

MCI vs BUR Premier League 2020-21, Manchester City vs Burnley: Broadcast and Live Streaming

Manchester City will be up against Burnley in the Premier League 2020-21 at 8:30 PM IST on November 28. The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Burnley match will be telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Online viewers can watch the Manchester City vs Burnley match on Disney+Hotstar VIP.

MCI vs BUR Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Manchester City vs Burnley

MCI vs BUR Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs Burnley Captain: Aguero

MCI vs BUR Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs Burnley Vice-Captain: De Bruyne

MCI vs BUR Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs Burnley Goalkeeper: Ederson

MCI vs BUR Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs Burnley Defenders: Walker, Tarkowski, Laporte, Mendy

MCI vs BUR Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs Burnley Midfielders: Fernandinho, Gudmundsson, Torres

MCI vs BUR Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs Burnley Strikers: De Bruyne, Sterling, Aguero

MCI vs BUR Premier League 2020-21, Manchester City probable lineup vs Burnley: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Mendy; Fernandinho, Rodri; Torres, De Bruyne, Sterling; Aguero

MCI vs BUR Premier League 2020-21, Burnley probable lineup vs Manchester City: Peacock-Farrell; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Wood, Rodriguez