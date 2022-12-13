MCI Onehealth Further Optimizes Efficiencies Through Clinic Consolidation – Enhancing Patient Services

MCI Onehealth Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated MCI The Doctor’s Office clinics will offer expanded hours, more physicians and more varied specialties



Tangible cost savings with favorable EBITDA impact expected to begin to accrue in early 2023

Consolidation will improve capabilities to optimize patient care pathways and improve access to specialists and other services such as clinical research



TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI” or the “Company”) (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, announced today that it is consolidating certain Ontario clinics within its high-performance healthcare network. The consolidation is expected to enable extended hours at remaining clinics, enable intensification of services and significantly reduce overhead costs.

Consolidated MCI clinics will cease operations under MCI management in the Company’s fourth quarter of 2022, with the majority of physicians, nurses and staff expected to be redeployed at remaining MCI clinics. Ontario and Alberta clinics that operate as MCI The Doctor’s Office will continue to provide top-quality, accessible walk-in, family practice and specialist care to MCI’s clientele of more than one million patients. The five MCI The Doctor’s Office clinics in Alberta are not participating in the consolidation.

“MCI has made the strategic decision to consolidate five under-capacity clinics into its remaining 15 Ontario clinics where possible. We fully expect that this action will have a positive impact on the financial performance of the Company and enable the Company to remain focused on sustained growth in its higher-margin, data-driven and clinical research initiatives.” said Scott Nirenberski, MCI Onehealth CFO.

“MCI The Doctor’s Office clinics and their thirty years of care provision have been an integral part of achieving MCI’s vision of improving the access to and the quality of care for patients – this will continue to be the case,” said Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, MCI Onehealth CEO. “Patients can continue to trust that they’ll receive top-quality, in-person care within the MCI network. Consolidating these clinics will enable us to provide greater, more convenient access to our patients, with extended hours and more varied specialty services. This strategic consolidation brings us closer to our vision of having every MCI clinic be a one-stop centre of excellence in personalized and preventive technology-enabled care.”

The intensification of services available at a given clinic is expected to bolster MCI’s steadily increasing revenue-per-patient metric and MCI’s ability to involve patients in research and data-driven initiatives.

“The vast majority of our patients are already being seen by physicians and specialists at the clinics to which our physicians, nurses and staff will be redeployed. Communication to patients should encourage their ongoing choice of MCI as their healthcare provider, and we believe they will benefit from the more concentrated services. Our comprehensive virtual care platform, MCI Connect, remains available for many of our patients, while the consolidated network of MCI clinics will still be conveniently accessible for top-quality in-person care.” said Jennifer Foster MCI COO.

“We believe this strategic move will improve overall financial performance and improve the patient experience, making it good for the business, our patients and physicians and for the MCI brand,” added Dobranowski.

About MCI

MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of Canada’s leading primary care networks with more than 280 physicians and specialists, serves more than one million patients annually and had nearly 300,000 telehealth visits last year, including online visits via mciconnect.ca . MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of nearly 600 corporate customers. MCI provides data insights as a service in six categories: rare disease; complex major medical/chronic; patient cohort building; clinical trial recruitment; synthetic health data and bespoke insights. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement the company’s current roadmap. For more information, visit mcionehealth.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release.

Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of MCI, could cause the actual results of MCI to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to those factors which are discussed under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in MCI's annual information form dated March 31, 2022, which is available under MCI's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect MCI and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. MCI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.



