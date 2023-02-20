MCI, LC

MCI BPO Announces the Acquisition of Guthy-Renker’s Contact Center Service Operations; Appoints Greg Thomas as President & COO

MCI President and COO Greg Thomas

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI is proud to announce the acquisition of OceanX LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Guthy-Renker Ventures LLC. OceanX provided contact center technology, services, and brand reputation management for some of the most recognizable brands in the world, including Guthy-Renker-owned brands, as well as brands distributed by a number of Guthy-Renker’s affiliated companies and partnerships.



With a contact center delivery footprint and network across both Eastern and Western Hemispheres, including Central America, Mexico, and East Asia, the OceanX acquisition by MCI brings an expanded global footprint to service new and existing customers. With an expert team of leadership, program managers, customer service, customer retention, and social media/digital ambassadors, the OceanX CC team brings incredible talent to the MCI customer base on day one. MCI will operate the OceanX CC division as “MCI Business-Process-Outsourcing-as-a-Service (BPOaaS).”

Additionally, MCI has announced today that Greg Thomas will serve as President & COO. MCI has seen record growth over the last 5 years organically as well as through the acquisition of strategic assets. To help continue the growth trajectory, MCI bolsters the executive management team to operate MCI’s existing and growing footprint of nearshore and offshore global delivery centers, technology, and services.

Greg joins MCI from the telecommunications/multiple service operator industry. In Greg’s most recent position as SVP – Customer Experience & Operations, he was responsible for leading customer service, technical support, customer retention & revenue growth for one of the largest broadband & video service providers in the United States. There, he was pivotal in transforming the customer experience, and spent the last 12+ years in senior strategic, analytical, and operational capacities.

“I am honored to assume the role of President & COO of MCI. I am a fan of MCI’s history, and I am looking to continue the meteoric growth that MCI has had by strategically focusing on our growing global footprint. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I look forward to working with the strong management team in place to further our growth ambitions globally, domestically, and digitally. Having been on the client side my entire career I know what it takes to be a trusted and value-added partner to our clients. Continuing MCI’s two-decade growth trajectory while maintaining and growing relationships with the most prominent brands in the world, remains our priority,” said Greg Thomas, President, and COO of MCI.

"MCI is well positioned and has been growing extremely fast over the last twenty years. MCI was once again named to Inc’s List of Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies for 2022. MCI and its subsidiaries have made Inc’s list roughly 18 times in the last 20 years. As the world and economy are shifting, so is MCI, to deliver the market’s desire for nearshore and offshore digital contact centers empowered by North American analytics, systems, leadership, management, and security.

The acquisition of the OceanX contact center brings a deeply tenured and talented team that has been providing global support services to Guthy-Renker, one of the world’s largest and most respected direct to consumer (DTC) marketing companies, for the last 30 years. The addition of Guthy-Renker’s designated contact center will further bolster our dynamically growing global support offerings for new and existing customers,” said Anthony Marlowe, CEO of MCI.

On the appointment of Greg Thomas as President & COO, Marlowe said, “I’m delighted to welcome Greg to the MCI family in this newly formed position. Greg is a proven leader with a long track record of driving transformative change throughout his career. He has a unique skill set that blends leadership, operations, analytics, finance, and business strategy, and I am confident he has the vision to guide MCI’s operation & growth initiatives. Our clients will immediately feel the positive influence of Greg’s leadership.”

With a presence now in over 7 countries, MCI, via its wholly owned MCI BPOaaS subsidiary, firmly places itself as a global player in the BPO market.

About MCI.

Driving modernization through digitalization, MCI ensures clients do more for less. MCI is the holding company for a diverse lineup of tech-enabled business services operating companies. MCI organically grows, acquires and operates companies that have a synergistic products and services portfolios, including but not limited to Automated Contact Center Solutions (ACCS), customer contact management, IT Services (IT Schedule 70), Cloud Hosting, Temporary and Administrative Professional Staffing (TAPS Schedule 736), Business Process Management (BPM), Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Claims Processing, Collections, Customer Experience Provider (CXP), Customer Service, Digital Experience Provider (DXP), Account Receivables Management (ARM), Application Software Development, Managed Services, Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP), and Technology Services, to mid-market, Federal & enterprise partners.

MCI has almost 5,000 talented individuals with 300+ diverse North American client partners across the following MCI brands: GravisApps, Gravis Marketing, MarchEast, Mass Markets, MCI BPO, MCI BPOaaS, MCI Federal Services (MFS), Teletechnology, The Sydney Call Center, OnBrand24, and Valor Intelligent Processing (VIP).

MCI's and its subsidiaries had previously made Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest-Growing Companies 18 times, respectively.

MCI has over twenty customer contact management centers, IT services, and business process outsourcing service delivery facilities in the USA, Canada, Asia, Mexico, and Central America

For more information on our services, please contact us at: http://www.mci.world/contact

To Contact MCI PR Dept: info@mci.world

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ef1ac33-9574-4e6e-b654-b6143cb8fa5d



