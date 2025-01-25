McHenry scores 20 as Western Kentucky takes down Sam Houston 75-66

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Don McHenry scored 20 points off of the bench to help lead Western Kentucky over Sam Houston 75-66 on Saturday.

McHenry shot 6 for 17 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Hilltoppers (12-8, 3-4 Conference USA). Braxton Bayless added 16 points while going 6 of 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) while they also had five rebounds. Enoch Kalambay shot 3 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Cameron Huefner led the Bearkats (8-13, 1-7) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Marcus Boykin added 13 points, six assists and two steals for Sam Houston. Kalifa Sakho finished with 12 points.

Western Kentucky entered halftime up 36-34. Bayless paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. McHenry scored 15 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

