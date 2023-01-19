McGuire Nuclear Station sirens malfunction. No emergency at plant, Duke Energy says

Sirens for Duke Energy’s McGuire Nuclear Station malfunctioned and sounded at full volume during what was supposed to be a silent test Thursday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management.

There is no emergency at the nuclear plant, Duke Energy spokesperson Anne McGovern said.

McGuire Nuclear Station is off of N.C. 73 in Huntersville on the southern end of Lake Norman. There are 67 sirens within 10 miles of McGuire Nuclear Station. McGovern said it wasn’t immediately clear which of those sirens sounded.

The company tested sirens at McGuire and its Catawba Nuclear Station in York County, South Carolina, on Jan. 11. Then, a Duke Energy news release said the sirens would sound for five to 30 seconds. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management said Thursday was intended to be a silent test.

“There is no need for public action at this time,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management said in a tweet.

Sirens are the primary outdoor warning system for alerting the public of an emergency, Duke Energy said.

But if there were a real emergency at the plant requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and TV stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.