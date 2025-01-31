McGriff scores 16 as UNC Wilmington knocks off North Carolina A&T 83-59

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Khamari McGriff's 16 points off of the bench led UNC Wilmington to an 83-59 victory over N.C. A&T on Thursday night.

McGriff shot 8 of 11 from the field for the Seahawks (17-5, 7-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Sean Moore scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc and added 12 rebounds. Bo Montgomery finished 7 of 10 from the field to finish with 15 points.

Jahnathan Lamothe led the way for the Aggies (4-19, 0-10) with 20 points and four assists. N.C. A&T also got 16 points, six rebounds and four assists from Nikolaos Chitikoudis. The loss is the ninth in a row for the Aggies.

UNC Wilmington led 42-25 at halftime, with Nolan Hodge racking up 10 points. UNC Wilmington extended its lead to 72-46 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Moore scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

Up next for UNC Wilmington is a matchup Saturday with Stony Brook at home. N.C. A&T visits Charleston on Thursday.

