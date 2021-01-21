McGregor vs Poirier: When is UFC 257 and what time does main fight start?
Conor McGregor will face Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 as the pair take part in a rematch six years in the making.
It’s been a chaotic year for McGregor, who has not fought since January, when he dispatched Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds.
McGregor frustrated Dana White during negotiations thereafter, with the coronavirus pandemic causing issues with his compensation, leading to another apparent retirement.
Khabib Nurmagomedov is seemingly off the radar for now, having retired following his victory over Justin Gaethje in October and the passing of his father.
And without the unbeaten Russian, the lightweight division is now wide open: Gaethje remains the No 1 contender, with Poirier second, Charles Oliveira third and McGregor fourth.
Former Bellator champion and UFC newcomer Michael Chandler has also added intrigue to the division and will take on Dan Hooker in the co-main event at UFC 257.
But the fight with the biggest impact at 155lbs is set to be McGregor vs Poirier, which is taking place six years after the Irishman knocked out ‘The Diamond’ in the first round of their clash at featherweight.
Here is everything you need to know about the seismic bout.
When and where is the fight?
The fight is on 23 January on top of the bill at UFC 257. It will take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. White has confirmed that approximately 2,000 fans will be able to attend the card at the Etihad Arena.The main card is expected to begin at 3am GMT (Sunday morning), with the prelims before that starting at 1am GMT. The early prelims will get under way at 11.15pm GMT on Saturday night.
What TV channel is it on and how can I watch?
UK fans can watch the main card on BT Sport Box Office HD, as well as the broadcaster’s site and app, for a fee of £19.95.
The prelims will air to BT Sport subscribers for free.
In the US, the main card will air on ESPN+, which – along with ESPN – will show the prelims. Both channels will also air the early prelims, as will UFC’s Fight Pass.
What is the full card?
Main card
Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier (lightweight)
Dan Hooker vs Michael Chandler (lightweight)
Jessica Eye vs Joanne Calderwood (women’s flyweight)
Matt Frevola vs Ottman Azaitar (lightweight)
Marina Rodriguez vs Amanda Ribas (women’s strawweight)
Prelims
Arman Tsarukyan vs Nasrat Haqparast (lightweight)
Brad Tavares vs Antonio Carlos Jr (middleweight)
Julianna Pena vs Sara McCann (women’s bantamweight)
Khalil Rountree Jr vs Marcin Prachnio (light heavyweight)
Early prelims
Andrew Sanchez vs Makhmud Muradov (middleweight)
Nik Lentz Movsar Evloev (catchweight)
Amir Albazi vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov (flyweight)
Odds
McGregor: 4/9
McGregor by knockout: 4/5
McGregor by submission: 33/1
McGregor on points: 13/2
Poirier: 7/4
Poirier by knockout: 7/2
Poirier by submission: 10/1
Poirier on points: 6/1
Draw: 50/1
