McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream: How can I watch UFC 264 on TV in UK today?

(REUTERS)

Conor McGregor is seeking an explosive comeback win as he battles Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight at UFC 264 in Las Vegas this evening.

The Irishman was no match for ‘The Diamond’ in their second battle at UFC 257 in January, slowed by a series of punishing calf kicks before being stopped by a flurry of punches in round two.

That tied up this particular rivalry at one fight apiece, with McGregor having secured an emphatic victory in just 106 seconds in their first meeting at UFC 178 back in September 2014.

Now the two prepare for a defining bout in Las Vegas tonight, with the winner set for a shot at the lightweight title now held by Brazil’s Charles Oliveira.

How to watch McGregor vs Poirier

(REUTERS)

TV channel: In the UK, the UFC 264 main card is being shown live via pay-per-view on BT Sport Box Office from 3am BST on Sunday, July 11.

The prelim fights are on BT Sport 2 from 1am, with the early prelims available to watch on streaming platform UFC Fight Pass, for those with a subscription to that service.

The prelims bouts are also on Fight Pass.

Live stream: Fight fans with a BT Sport subscription will be able to watch live coverage of the prelim bouts on Saturday night via the BT Sport website or app.

Coverage of the main card will also be available online to those that have purchased the event via the BT Sport Box Office app.

(AP)

McGregor vs Poirier price

BT Sport have priced the event at £19.95.

Click here to read our dedicated UFC 264: McGregor vs Poirier 3 preview.

Read More

McGregor vs Poirier 3: Weigh-in results ahead of huge trilogy fight

Watch: McGregor kicks out at Poirier after promising brutal win

McGregor vs Poirier 3: UK fight time, UFC 264 card, prediction, odds