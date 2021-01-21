McGregor vs Poirier: Date, odds, how to watch UFC 257 on TV and online

Conor McGregor reacts before taking on Donald Cerrone (Getty)

He’s back! Conor McGregor will face Dustin Poirier for a second time to headline UFC 257.

It’s been a chaotic year for the Notorious, who has not fought since January, when he dispatched Donald Cerrone, wiping out the American in just 40 seconds.

McGregor frustrated Dana White during negotiations with the Covid-19 pandemic causing issues with his compensation, leading to another retirement.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is off the radar for now, having officially retired following his latest victory over Justin Gaethje and the passing of his father.

And without the unbeaten Russian, the lightweight division is now wide open: Gaethje remains the No1 contender, with Poirier second, Tony Ferguson third and McGregor in fourth.

Ferguson has Charles Oliveira up next, on 12 December, with UFC newcomer Michael Chandler not ready to fight again after serving as an alternative opponent for the Khabib vs Gaethje fight in October.

“I'm giving Khabib some time to think this over, he and I are going to meet soon and talk,” White said in relation to the Khabib’s title, which could become vacant before this fight takes place.

Here is everything you need to know about the big fight.

McGregor will be back in JanuaryGetty

When and where is the fight?

The fight is on 23 January 2021 on top of the bill at UFC 257. It will take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. White has confirmed that a limited number of fans will be able to attend the card at the Etihad Arena.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch?

UK fans can watch the main card on BT Sport Box Office HD, as well as the broadcaster’s site and app, for a fee of £19.95.

The prelims will air to BT Sport subscribers for free.

In the US, the main card will air on ESPN+, which – along with ESPN – will show the prelims. Both channels will also air the early prelims, as will UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

McGregor: 4/9

McGregor by knockout: 4/5

McGregor by submission: 33/1

McGregor on points: 13/2

Poirier: 7/4

Poirier by knockout: 7/2

Poirier by submission: 10/1

Poirier on points: 6/1

Draw: 50/1

