McGregor takes social media shot at Nurmagomedov and his father

Conor McGregor took to Instagram to go after Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father/coach.

Conor McGregor knows a thing or two about stirring the pot before a match. The 30-year-old has made trash talking an art form throughout his UFC career.

Unsurprisingly, about two months out from his clash with Khabib Nurmagomedov (the UFC 229 main event), McGregor has begun to add some fuel to the fire on social media.





The message aimed at Nurmagomedov and his father/coach Abdulmanap is likely a response to some comments made earlier this month about the former champion.

“I think Conor understands that he wasn’t the real champion at 155 (pounds),” said Abdulmanap. “He fought against two lightweights and one of them choked out. When he took the belt, there were about six lightweights who were stronger than him. There are a lot of fighters who deserve a title shot more than Conor.”

Those are some bold words coming from a man that won’t be stepping in the ring with McGregor. Yet, if anyone’s father can be confident in their son, it’s Abdulmanap.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been untouchable. He’s a perfect 26-0 in MMA competition and 10-0 in the UFC. The lightweight champion won his title with a unanimous decision over Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 in November 2016.

You can expect things to continue to heat up between the Russian and Irishman as their clash approaches.

UFC 229 will take place Oct. 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.