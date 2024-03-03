McGregor likely to sit out Scotland games - Rodgers

Celtic captain Callum McGregor misses a league match for the first time this season, and manager Brendan Rodgers has suggested he will not be involved for the Scotland friendlies against Netherlands and Northern Ireland later this month.

The Scotland midfielder was replaced at half-time in the 7-1 demolition of Dundee after feeling pain in the Achilles area.

"We have to be cautious with Callum (McGregor) because he's such an influential player for us," Rodgers told BBC Scotland at Tynecastle.

"Hopefully, he will only miss a game or two. He's got another scan on Wednesday just to see exactly how bad it is."

On his chances of featuring for his country at the end of the month he added, "I don't think so," he says. "He'll probably need some rest and recovery."