McGinn and Watkins dash Fulham hopes to keep Villa’s strong home form

The rain teemed down but all Aston Villa could see were clear blue skies. Unai Emery’s free-scoring team equalled the club’s post-war record of winning here for the 13th league game in a row, matching the run set by the European Cup-winning team in 1983, and even as Antonee Robinson inadvertently played a role in all four goals to leave Fulham two places above the relegation zone, Villa moved to within two points of second place in the Premier League.

Robinson’s own goal plus efforts from John McGinn and Ollie Watkins took Villa to 29 goals – ahead of Manchester City before the champions’ game with Chelsea – and means they have won 22 games in this calendar year, equalling another club record, set in 1998. Next up here? Only Manchester City, on a Wednesday night next month.

Fulham have been as meek on the road as Villa have been majestic at home. Notwithstanding knocking Ipswich Town out of the Carabao Cup at Portman Road, Marco Silva’s side have not won away in the Premier League since the opening day of the season at Everton.

Record-chasing Villa could hardly have asked for more obliging opponents. Two goals ahead by the interval, there was an inevitability about proceedings as Villa Park stood to its communal feet to applaud the team off at the break. Even Emery’s brow seemed less furrowed as he marched in to give his team talk.

Bernd Leno had saved brilliantly from Moussa Diaby’s point-blank range effort following Lucas Digne’s cross in the fifth minute before VAR encouraged referee Simon Hooper to rule out the penalty he had initially awarded for Timothy Castagne’s handball from Watkins’ volley in the seventh minute.

Youri Tielemans, on his first Premier League start for Villa, made the opening goal, latching onto Douglas Luiz’s pass down the left wing. The former Leicester City man, the only change from the team that lost 2-0 to Nottingham Forest last Sunday, dispatched a superb left-footed cross that eluded both Diaby and Leno but deflected in off Robinson.

Matty Cash made a brilliant last-ditch tackle to prevent Willian breaking clear on goal on a rare Fulham foray just before the second goal.

Robinson headed clear Digne’s lofted cross but only as far as McGinn who had time to take a touch away from João Palhinha and onto his favoured left foot before driving home his third goal in the last five games from the edge of the area.

The ball is deflected off Antonee Robinson into his own goal to open the scoring for Aston Villa. Photograph: Darren Staples/AFP/Getty Images

Fulham were far too slow in closing down that opportunity and generally Villa were one step ahead all over the pitch throughout the first half. At least they came out with their tails up, and Rául Jiménez, still seeking his first goal for the club, was unfortunate when fed by Alex Iwobi to see his neat shot strike the foot of the post. Willian sidefooted the rebound over the far upright.

With Harry Wilson, on for Bobby De Dorcova-Reid, making a difference down the right wing, Fulham pressed for the goal that would give them a route back into the game. They were swifter in switching player and when Andreas Pereira crossed from the left, Willian cut back inside to shoot only just wide.

This improvement from Fulham however also played its part in Villa scoring the goal that killed the game. When Watkins headed clear Willian’s corner, there appeared no immediate threat as the ball fell to Robinson. The hapless full-back slipped however, inviting Leon Bailey – just on as a substitute – to run half the length of the pitch and play the ball into the feet of McGinn.

The Villa captain uses his bulky frame so well and stuck his backside out to act as a pivot, taking out two defenders to return the ball outside for Bailey to cross for Watkins to sidefoot in his 11th goal of the season.

There was some consolation for Fulham as Jiménez rolled in his first Premier League goal in 34 games and 20 months, after Wilson played a diagonal pass over the Villa midfield for Robinson to square for the former Wolves striker.

Carlos Vinícius had a goal disallowed for offside while Watkins headed wide from four yards out after Palhinha had deflected McGinn’s cross against his own crossbar.