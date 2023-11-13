McGinn 'an example for others'

John McGinn celebrates goal

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has praised John McGinn as a "very good example" for other players.

McGinn put Villa 2-0 up in Sunday's 3-1 home win over Fulham before helping to create the hosts' third, scored by Ollie Watkins.

The Scotland international has netted three times and provided two assists for fifth-placed Villa in the Premier League so far this season and has also scored twice in the Europa Conference League.

"He is himself very demanding," the Villa boss said of the midfielder.

"He is competitive, he always is ready to play, physically as well. I think when he is not training or playing he is resting - his energy always is full.

"He is a very good example, of how he is consistent and trying to help and to be an example, a very good example for players.

"I really, really appreciate a lot as a person how he is, but as a professional, he is fantastic."

McGinn joined Villa in 2018 and Emery added: "His connection here, his commitment here for a long time, with the supporters, with Aston Villa, with the project that is here, and he came here when they were in the Championship... I think he's one of the players I really appreciate and really need to be an example for others."