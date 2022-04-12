McFly and Sugababes added to Glastonbury 2022 line-up

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter
·2 min read

McFly, Sugababes and Imelda May are among the acts that have been added to the 2022 Glastonbury line-up.

The performers will take to the stage at the Field of Avalon area when the highly anticipated festival returns in June after being cancelled for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A poster for the stage also announced The Hoosiers, Nick Mulvey, The Damned and poet John Cooper Clarke will make an appearance at Worthy Farm in Somerset this summer.

A post shared by Glastonbury Festival (@glastofest)

Pop band McFly – which consists of Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd – tweeted the news, saying: “Another one ticked off the bucket list.

“We’re so excited to be playing @glastonbury on 26th June! We’ll see you there on the Avalon Stage.”

Aside from its main stage, the Field of Avalon area has previously had a cafe stage, the Avalon Inn, stalls and a fairground including the classic helter-skelter ride.

The acts join an already star-studded line-up which sees Sir Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish headlining across the weekend.

Eilish, 20, will headline Friday, becoming the festival’s youngest ever solo headliner, and former Beatle Sir Paul will front Saturday night – the second time he has topped the Pyramid Stage after a performance in 2004.

American rapper Lamar will make his debut at the festival while closing proceedings on the Sunday, while Diana Ross will play the legends slot.

Sir Paul McCartney announces UK tour
Sir Paul McCartney will headline the Pyramid stage on Saturday night (MJ KIM/MPL Communications)

More than 80 other artists were previously added to the festival programme, including US pop star Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

The line-up also includes new acts such as Arlo Parks, Doja Cat, Easy Life, Fontaines DC and Griff alongside more established names including Crowded House, Primal Scream and Supergrass.

In 2020, the festival was due to celebrate its 50th anniversary – but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After being cancelled for a second year, organisers staged a five-hour livestream event featuring acts including Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim, Idles, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice and DJ Honey Dijon.

Glastonbury 2022 is scheduled to take place from June 22 to June 26 and tickets are sold out, organisers have said.

