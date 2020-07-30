McFly sought group therapy before making their comeback

Tom Fletcher and Dougie Poynter of McFly on stage for Magic Sparkle Gala at Indigo2 in 2013 (Joseph Okpako/Redferns via Getty Images)

McFly’s Harry Judd has revealed the band sought therapy before making their comeback.

The group – comprised of Judd, Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones and Dougie Poynter – recently signed their first record deal since 2009 after being on hiatus for four years.

When they got back together in 2019 they revealed that “a bit of jealousy” about each other and “unspoken tension” during their time off had got in the way of them working together as McFly again.

Judd has now told The Sun that the group had to have therapy together to iron out their issues before their reunion.

Tom Fletcher and Dougie Poynter of McFly performing at Magic FM's Magic Sparkle Gala at the IndigO2, at the O2 Arena, London (PA)

He said: “It got to a point where once all the talking was done, we had one therapy session and things were said. We’d seen each other broken, desperate and sorry enough to each other to be like, ‘Right, OK, we can move on now’.”

“It’s not just like a married couple,” he added. “There’s four of us, so there’s a relationship between each and every single person. It’s a complicated thing.”

McFly shot to fame in 2004 with their album Room On The 3rd Floor and enjoyed a string of hit singles such as Obviously, I’ll Be OK and You’ve Got A Friend.

In 2013 they joined forces with Busted’s James Bourne and Matt Willis to become supergroup McBusted.

In September 2016, McFly went on tour in the UK, after which they announced they were scrapping some new material as they “wouldn't be 100 per cent behind it any more” and went on an indefinite hiatus.

McFly arrive for the UK Premiere of 'One Direction: This Is Us 3D' in 2013. (Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)

Last year they announced that their hiatus was over and at the time they said in an interview with The Sun that jealousy over what each other were doing and the way joining Busted changed the dynamic of their band had contributed to the delay in them being McFly again.

Now that the band are working together again, Fletcher said things have become much easier.

“I feel like music is ­therapy,” he told The Sun. “Most of our ­problems came from the fact we weren’t together and as soon as we were together making music, everything was easy.”

The band’s new album is due to be released this year.