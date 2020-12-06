MCFC vs OFC ISL 2020 Dream11 Team: Aridane Santana, Xisco Hernandez, Mohamed Larbi & Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI

It’s a Super Sunday in the ISL 2020-21 as they're a couple of games being scheduled for all the fans. The first game in the Indian Super League is held between Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC and the second match will be between Goa and Kerala Blasters. The match begins at 5.30 pm and in this particular article, we shall be talking about the first game and shall bring you the Dream11 Key players of the game. So for the starters, we have Aridane Santana, Xisco Hernandez, Mohamed Larbi who could play a vital role in their respective teams. Now let's have a look at five key players that need to be in you Dream11 team. How to Watch Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020–21 Live Streaming Online in IST? Get Free Live Telecast and Score Updates ISL Football Match on TV in India.

Aridane Santana:

This striker Odisha FC has netted a couple of goals in a couple of matches. He has spent about 264 minutes in the field and has a decent passing accuracy of 63.23 per cent. This man should be in your Dream11 team.

Xisco Hernandez

Here's a midfielder from Odisha FC that is yet another important pick for your team. With six goals and seven assists, he is surely one of the players to watch out for.

Mohamed Larbi

Donning the colours of Mumbai City FC, Mohamed Larbi has a couple of goals in his kitty with four assists made so far. He has made 19 interceptions with 16 clearances.

Bipin Singh

This 25-year-old boy is relatively new in the circuit as he has played only a couple of games. We admit he does not have a goal or an assist under his name, but having spent only 89 minutes on the field, Singh has made 39 passes and 51 passes. That's quite a decent record.

Amrinder Singh

Amrinder Singh, the Mumbai City FC goal-keeper has also been blazing guns for the team. He has conceded only one goal and has made eight saves so far in three games.

Mumbai City FC is placed on number three with a couple wins in their kitty. whereas Odisha FC has been winless so far in the ISL 2020-21. it would be interesting to see how the match pans out.