MCFC vs OFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020–21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Encounters in Indian Super League

Odisha FC will search for their first win this season when they play an in-form Mumbai City FC in Indian Super League (ISL) season 7. Odisha FC have lost two in between a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Jamshedpur FC and lie second from bottom in the ISL 2020-21 points table. Their opponents Mumbai City FC are third in the standings with two wins in three matches and can go to the top of the points table with a win. Meanwhile, ahead of the Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC clash, take a look at the results of the previous encounters between these two teams. Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of MCFC vs OFC in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC have met each other twice in ISL history and the latter lead the head-to-head records with two wins. Odisha FC have beaten Mumbai City in both their meetings and will want to extend the streak to another game while Mumbai City will chase a first win against Odisha. Take a look at results of the past encounters between Mumbai City and Odisha FC.

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC – January 11, 2020 – Odisha FC Won 2-0

Aridane Santana gave Odisha FC the lead in the 47th minute after a barren first half and Xisco Hernandez doubled the score 27 minutes later to lead Odisha FC to another win against Mumbai.

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC – October 31, 2019 – Odisha FC Won 4-2

Xisco Hernandez put Odisha FC ahead as early as the sixth minute and Aridane Santana doubled the lead after 21 minutes. When Jerry Mawihmingthanga scored the third five minutes before the end of the first half, Odisha FC looked to be heading towards a comfortable win. But Mohamed Larbi pulled one back for Mumbai City from the spot six minutes after the restart. Santana then made it 4-1 in the 72nd minute and put the game out of Mumbai’s reach. Francisco Dorronsoro’s own goal in injury-time was a mere consolation for Mumbai City.