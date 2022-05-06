McEwen Mining Announces Senior Management Changes

McEwen Mining
·4 min read
McEwen Mining
McEwen Mining

TORONTO, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) (“McEwen Mining” or the “Company”) announces that Anna Ladd-Kruger, Chief Financial Officer, has decided to retire to focus on her health and family; she will depart after the first quarter reporting is complete and an orderly transition is in place. CFO responsibilities will be assumed on an interim basis by Perry Y. Ing until a new executive transitions into the position. Mr. Ing, CA, CPA, CFA, is an experienced executive who previously served as CFO of the Company and its predecessor from 2008 to 2015 and subsequently served as CFO of Kirkland Lake Gold and, most recently, of Mountain Province Diamonds.

Additionally, Peter Mah, Chief Operating Officer, is stepping down for personal reasons on June 3rd. Responsibility for oversight of operations will be assumed on an interim basis by William (Bill) Shaver, currently a director of the Company. Mr. Shaver, P. Eng., is a seasoned mining executive with over 50 years of management and executive experience in all facets of mine design, construction, and operations. In 1980, he was a co-founder of Dynatec Corporation, which became one of the leading contracting and mine operating groups in North America. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer of INV Metals before its sale to Dundee Precious Metals.

The CEO and Board of Directors are currently preparing transition plans and a search for candidates for both roles is underway. We thank Anna and Peter for their contributions and wish them well in the future.

The focus of the Company going forward is on stabilizing its operations after a challenging period, divesting certain assets, and advancing our most significant value driver, the giant Los Azules copper project, towards key milestones (PEA, IPO, PFS).

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, including "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements and information expressed, as at the date of this news release, McEwen Mining Inc.'s (the "Company") estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs as to future events and results. Forward-looking statements and information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies, and there can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results or future events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuations in the market price of precious metals, mining industry risks, political, economic, social and security risks associated with foreign operations, the ability of the corporation to receive or receive in a timely manner permits or other approvals required in connection with operations, risks associated with the construction of mining operations and commencement of production and the projected costs thereof, risks related to litigation, the state of the capital markets, environmental risks and hazards, uncertainty as to the calculation of mineral resources and reserves, and other risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. See McEwen Mining's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, under the caption "Risk Factors", for additional information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the forward-looking statements and information regarding the Company. All forward-looking statements and information made in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

The NYSE and TSX have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release, which has been prepared by the management of McEwen Mining Inc.

ABOUT MCEWEN MINING
McEwen Mining is a diversified gold and silver producer and explorer focused in the Americas with operating mines in Nevada, Canada, and Argentina. It also has a large exposure to copper through its subsidiary McEwen Copper, owner of the Los Azules copper deposit in Argentina.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Relations:
(866)-441-0690 Toll-Free
(647)-258-0395

Mihaela Iancu ext. 320
info@mcewenmining.com

Website: www.mcewenmining.com

Facebook: facebook.com/mcewenmining
Facebook: facebook.com/mcewenrob

Twitter: twitter.com/mcewenmining
Twitter: twitter.com/robmcewenmux

Instagram: instagram.com/mcewenmining

150 King Street West
Suite 2800, P.O. Box 24
Toronto, ON, Canada
M5H 1J9



Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ARC Resources Ltd. Announces Approval of Resolutions at Annual and General Meeting of Shareholders

    (TSX: ARX) ARC Resources Ltd. ("ARC" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its Annual and General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 6, 2022.

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Campbell makes 32 saves, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 to take 2-1 series lead

    TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov put the puck on a tee for Steven Stamkos in a spot where the Lightning captain has made a living throughout his banner 14-year career. Nearly everyone inside Amalie Arena thought the one-timer off the slick cross-ice pass would find the back of the net — including Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe — and tie the score with under seven minutes left in regulation. "There was a bit of a sense on the bench that it was going in," he said. "Stamkos doesn't miss those ve

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • 'They don't watch us': Chris Boucher on Barkley, O'Neal's Raptors comments

    Chris Boucher wasn't a fan of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's take that the Toronto Raptors are in 'no man's land' after losing their playoff series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman relishes post-season homecoming

    DALLAS — Add suiting up for NHL playoff games in his home state for the first time in his career to an eventful few years for Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman. The 30-year-old winger from Plano, Texas may wear enemy colours at American Airlines Center in Dallas during the Flames' first-round series against the Stars, but the moment was nonetheless special for him. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup rings with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year contract with Calgary last s

  • Former sprint star Surin excited to mentor Canada's athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics

    Former sprint star Bruny Surin drew inspiration from Canadian athletes at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Canada climbed the podium 24 times in Tokyo to finish 11th in total medals, despite facing some of the tightest COVID-19 restrictions in prior months of any country competing. And the pandemic meant no fans were permitted in Tokyo. “The athletes really showed they’re resilient,” he said. Surin, who was part of Canada’s 4x100-metre relay team that raced to gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, was name

  • Embiid rips Raptors fans for cheering injury: 'It kind of changed my mind about them'

    Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.

  • Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald scores quick submission win at PFL 3

    ARLINGTON, Texas — Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald made short work of American Brett (Fudoshin) Cooper on Friday, submitting the American veteran in the first round at PFL 3. The six-foot MacDonald, a former Bellator champion and UFC contender, had a five-inch reach advantage and was a 5-1 favourite. He had predicted a first-round finish. The Montreal-based fighter wasted little time landing a single-leg takedown, moving into side control and then mount position with more than th

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Carolina's Raanta out of Game 2 after Pastrnak's hit to head

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina goalie Antti Raanta left the Hurricanes' playoff game against the Boston Bruins in the first period Wednesday night after David Pastrnak struck him in the head with a gloved hand. Raanta was playing the puck when Pastrnak skated in and hit Raanta in the helmet with his right glove as he went by. Raanta went down with blood coming from near his nose or mouth after the play in Game 2. Raanta was helped off and replaced by rookie Pyotr Kochetkov at the 7:47 mark. He ha

  • Aaron Brown sprints to 200-metre victory ahead of Diamond League season opener

    Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • LA Kings build another contender 8 years after raising Cup

    EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings raised the Stanley Cup for the second time in June 2014, punctuating a phenomenal three-year run in which the longtime NHL afterthoughts won 10 playoff series as one of the most tenacious teams in hockey. And then the Kings won just one playoff game in nearly eight years between that Cup title and Monday's series-opening victory in Edmonton. Getting to the pinnacle of the sport was a long, laborious process for a Second Six franchise that won one c

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s

  • Mitton's Canadian-record throw in shot put is second best in the world this season

    HAMILTON — Sarah Mitton shattered the Canadian record in the women's shot put at the Golden Horseshoe Prep Meet on Saturday. The 25-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., threw 19.58 metres with her sixth and final throw, topping Brittany Crew's Canadian record of 19.28 set in 2019. Mitton's mark is the second farthest in the world this season. She had thrown a personal best 19.12 metres on her fifth throw on Saturday before unleashing her national-record throw. Mitton, who claimed the Canadian indoor re

  • North Carolina Courage claim NWSL Challenge Cup with close win over Washington Spirit

    The North Carolina Courage completed their undefeated run through pre-season competition with a 2-1 victory over the Washington Spirit to win the NWSL Challenge Cup on Saturday in Cary, N.C. In what was a back-and-forth match, with both sides missing their share of scoring opportunities, it was the Courage who benefitted from a Spirit own goal in the 70th minute to take the lead and eventually emerge victorious. Just a minute after Washington's Ashley Hatch missed a chance to open the scoring, C