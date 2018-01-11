McDuffie's return fortifies No. 5 Wichita State

The return of forward Markis McDuffie has No. 5 Wichita State rolling in its first season in the American Athletic Conference.

McDuffie and the Shockers head to East Carolina on Thursday to take on the up-and-down Pirates at Minges Coliseum in Greenville, N.C.

McDuffie led the Shockers in scoring and rebounding last year but missed the first 11 games of this season recovering from a stress fracture in his left foot. He returned in late December and has made a significant impact in his last two games.

"He's just an all-around good player," Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall said this week. "He goes to the offensive glass. He hits the defensive glass. It's great to have him starting to look healthy and ready to go 100 percent."

McDuffie had 12 points and six rebounds in a 95-57 win over South Florida on Sunday. It was the Shockers' fifth straight win, the last four coming by double figures.

"Our guys know if they are not devoted on both ends and playing the game the right way then they won't be out there," Marshall said. "We will find someone else. (McDuffie) gives us an all-conference caliber player coming off the bench."

East Carolina (7-8, 1-3 AAC) has lost three of last four games and already experienced a coaching change in late November, when Jeff Lebo abruptly stepped down after a 2-4 start. Assistant Michael Perry took over as interim head coach and has kept the Pirates competitive.

ECU is coming off a 70-65 loss at Connecticut. The Pirates trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half but rallied and was in the game in the final minute.

"We were able to withstand that initial push from them and continue to play basketball and continue to fight," Perry told the team's website after the loss to Connecticut. "I thought our guys did a great job of doing that.