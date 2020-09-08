McDonald’s ‘Travis Scott Meal’ on sale from today

Travis Scott has announced a new partnership with McDonald’s that means he will be the first celebrity to have their name on the McDonald’s menu in 30 years.

The singer confirmed the partnership on Twitter by revealing that his record label, Cactus Jack, would be collaborating with the fast food chain to release a limited edition Quarter Pounder burger named after him: the Travis Scott Meal.

The rapper shared a photograph of some McDonalds chips alongisde a logo for the fast food chain with the date: 8 September 2020.

“CACTUS JACK FOR MCDONALD’S,” the rapper tweeted.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life,” Scott said in a statement.

“We are bringing together two iconic worlds.”

The meal that Scott will be supporting includes a Quarter Pounder topped with bacon and lettuce.

Additionally, recipients of the Travis Scott Meal will receive a Sprite, a side of fries and BBQ dipping sauce, which McDonald’s said was the rapper’s favourite.

“Everyone has a favorite McDonald’s meal, no matter who you are,” McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley said in a statement.

“We’re excited to bring the Travis Scott Meal to a McDonald’s near you starting next week.”

Read more

McDonald’s launching Spicy Chicken McNuggets - but there's a catch