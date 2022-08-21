McDonald's to test run chicken Big Mac in the US after popular UK trial

The Big Mac is one of McDonald's signature items, but the fast food chain is putting a new twist on it – originating all the way from the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.

McDonald's will be testing a chicken Big Mac in select Miami-area locations later this month, the company confirmed to USA TODAY. The menu item was first introduced in the United Kingdom earlier this year and met with much positive feedback, selling out less than two weeks.

"We're always looking to give our fans more ways to enjoy the classic menu items they know and love," McDonald's said in a statement. "Made with two crispy tempura chicken patties, our iconic Big Mac sauce, and topped off with pickles, shredded lettuce, and American cheese, this sandwich brings some of our fans' favorite flavors together for the perfect bite."

The chicken Big Mac will have its first test run in Miami.

McDonald's said their CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a recent earnings call that chicken "continues to be a significant opportunity for us" and remains a priority for the company.

"We've got some great global equities already in our McNuggets and with McChicken, but we also have some equities in McCrispy and McSpicy that we think we've got an opportunity to do more with globally," Kempczinski said.

McDonald's didn't say if the chicken Big Mac will be available nationwide but hinted the test run in Florida could springboard it to a menu near you.

"While not everything we test makes it on our U.S. menus, we’ll use this time to gather feedback from both customers and restaurant crew as we consider opportunities to offer more delicious options in the future," the company said.

