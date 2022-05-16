De-Arching: McDonald's to sell Russia business, exit country

·4 min read

McDonald's is closing its doors in Russia, ending an era of optimism and increasing the country's isolation over its war in Ukraine.

The Chicago burger giant confirmed Monday that it is selling its 850 restaurants in Russia. McDonald's said it will seek a buyer who will employ its 62,000 workers in Russia, and will continue to pay those workers until the deal closes.

“Some might argue that providing access to food and continuing to employ tens of thousands of ordinary citizens, is surely the right thing to do,” McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a letter to employees. “But it is impossible to ignore the humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine.”

McDonald's said it's the first time the company has ever “de-arched,” or exited a major market. It plans to start removing golden arches and other symbols and signs with the company’s name. McDonald's said it will also will keep its trademarks in Russia and take steps to enforce them if necessary.

McDonald's said in early March that it was temporarily closing its stores in Russia but would continue to pay its employees. It was a costly decision. Late last month, the company said it was losing $55 million each month due to the restaurant closures. It also lost $100 million worth of inventory.

McDonald’s has also closed 108 restaurants in Ukraine and continues to pay its employees there.

Western companies have wrestled with extricating themselves from Russia, enduring the hit to their bottom lines from pausing or closing operations in the face of sanctions. Others have stayed in Russia at least partially, with some facing blowback.

French carmaker Renault said Monday that it would sell its majority stake in Russian car company Avtovaz and a factory in Moscow to the state — the first major nationalization of a foreign business since the war began.

Maxim Sytch, a professor of management and organizations at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business, said McDonald's and others also face pressure from customers, employees and investors over their Russian operations.

“The era where companies could avoid taking a stance is over,” Sytch said. “People want to be associated with companies that do the right thing. There’s much more to business __ and life __ than maximizing profit margins.”

McDonald's first restaurant in Russia opened in the middle of Moscow more than three decades ago, shortly after the fall of the Berlin Wall. It was a powerful symbol of the easing of Cold War tensions between the United States and Soviet Union, which would collapse in 1991.

Now, the company's exit is proving symbolic of a new era, analysts say. Sytch, who lived in Russia when McDonald's entered the market and remembers the excitement surrounding the opening, said the closing signifies a reversal to the Soviet era of isolation.

“It’s really painful to see the many years of gains on the democratic front being wiped out with this atrocious war in Ukraine," he said.

Kempczinski left open the possibility that McDonald's could someday return to the Russian market.

“It’s impossible to predict what the future may hold, but I choose to end my message with the same spirit that brought McDonald’s to Russia in the first place: hope,” he wrote in his employee letter. “Thus, let us not end by saying, ‘goodbye.’ Instead, let us say as they do in Russian: Until we meet again.”

McDonald's owns 84% of its restaurants in Russia; the rest are operated by franchisees. Because it won't license its brand, the sale price likely won't be close to the value of the business before the invasion, said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, a corporate analytics company.

McDonald’s said it expects to record a charge against earnings of between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion over leaving Russia.

McDonald’s has more than 39,000 locations across more than 100 countries. Most are owned by franchisees — only about 5% are owned and operated by the company.

McDonald's said exiting Russia will not change its forecast of adding a net 1,300 restaurants this year, which will contribute about 1.5% to companywide sales growth.

Last month, McDonald's Corp. reported that it earned $1.1 billion in the first quarter, down from more than $1.5 billion a year earlier. Revenue was nearly $5.7 billion.

In afternoon trading, shares of McDonald's shed 21 cents to $244.83.

David Koenig And Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • India's Ad Body Hasn't Discussed Measure to Bar Celebrity Endorsement of Crypto

    India's market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, has suggested that no celebrities should endorse crypto products.

  • Portugal Makes U-Turn on Cryptocurrency Tax

    The Finance Minister in Portugal has confirmed that cryptocurrency will be subject to taxation in the near future.

  • UniCredit, Citi consider swapping assets with Russian institutions - FT

    UniCredit has received several offers from Russian financial institutions to buy its local subsidiary since its chief executive, Andrea Orcel, said in March it was considering pulling out of the country, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed people familiar with matter. Citigroup is the most internationally diversified of big banks based in the United States. UniCredit received one offer from Interros group, the investment business owned by Vladimir Potanin, one of Russia's richest men and an oligarch who has not been sanctioned by the United States, Britain or the European Union, but the Italian bank rejected the offer, the FT said.

  • Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

    TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: Markets The Toronto Stock Exchange has been under pressure in recent weeks with the S&P/TSX composite well off the highs it reached as recently as last month. Investors will be watching to see if the sell-off continues or if the stock market finds some stability this week. Housing data The Canadian Real Estate Association is expected to release its latest figures for home sales on Monday when the Canada Mortgag

  • Jeff Bezos criticizes Biden for inflation on Twitter

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Jeff Bezos criticizing President Biden on Twitter over high inflation rates.

  • When companies offer unlimited vacation, do workers take it?

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss unlimited vacation time in the workplace.

  • Johnson: UK will act on Northern Ireland rules if EU won't

    LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday renewed British threats to break a Brexit agreement with the European Union, blaming it for a political crisis that's blocking the formation of a new government in Northern Ireland. Johnson said there would be “a necessity to act” if the EU doesn't agree to overhaul post-Brexit trade rules that he says are destabilizing Northern Ireland's delicate political balance. Johnson held private talks with the leaders of Northern Ireland's main politic

  • Crypto Gains Wiped Out: Buy or Sell Bitcoin?

    Many crypto investors now have a critical decision to make: exit their positions and cut their losses or buy at a heavy discount for an eventual recovery? The post Crypto Gains Wiped Out: Buy or Sell Bitcoin? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win, advance to second round

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference's semifinal in the first post-season Battle of Alberta since 1991

  • UPDATE 1-ISS recommends McDonald's shareholders back management directors in fight with Icahn

    Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholders Services on Monday recommended McDonald's Corp shareholders vote for the company's directors in a boardroom fight with billionaire investor Carl Icahn over animal rights. Icahn, who traditionally takes on underperforming companies with large financial bets, has nominated two director candidates to the fast-food restaurant's board to hold the company accountable for pledges it made a decade ago on how it would source its pork. ISS, whose recommendations often guide investors, wrote on Monday that Icahn has "not made a sufficient case, on an issue-specific or broader view of ESG, that the immediate replacement of incumbent directors is necessary at this time."

  • Uber launches charter bus options, robot food delivery

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss Uber looking to launch charter bus options as well as a robot food delivery pilot in California.

  • Working at Twitter right now is 'like living in a washing machine,' analyst says

    The morale at Twitter is likely very low as Elon Musk plays games with the company.

  • Birchcliff, Cenovus at 52-Week Highs

    Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (T.BIR) hit a new 52-week high of $10.39 Monday. No news stories available today. ...

  • McDonald’s makes symbolic exit from Russia after 30 years

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma joins the Live show to discuss McDonald's exiting Russia after 30 years.

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Mihailovic, Johnston score as Montreal tops Charlotte 2-0

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic scored just before halftime, Alistair Johnston added a second-half goal and CF Montreal blanked Charlotte FC 2-0 in MLS action on Saturday. Sebastian Breza stopped both shots he faced for Montreal (6-3-2). Mihailovic's goal came in the 45th minute with an assist from Romell Quioto. Johnston had his kick deflect off the far post and into the net in the 67th minute. Charlotte (4-7-1) had a 14-11 edge in shots, but Montreal had a 4-2 advantage in shots on g

  • There it is Vancouver: Boudreau will be back to coach Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau is excited to be back as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks after helping to turn the struggling NHL club around as a midseason replacement. Speaking Friday afternoon after completing a "rough round" of golf, the 67-year-old Boudreau said "we have some unfinished business in Vancouver and I want to complete the task." Boudreau took over behind the bench on Dec. 5, after the Canucks cleaned house following a disastrous 8-15-2 start to the season, resulting in the dismi

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Dubois strikes twice again, Canada remains perfect at worlds with win over Slovakia

    HELSINKI — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice as Canada remained undefeated at the world hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Slovakia on Monday. Dubois scored the winning goal at 26:11 of the second period and added his second of the game less than 12 minutes later. The Winnipeg Jets centre has four goals and an assist for defending champion Canada, which leads Group A with nine points from three regulation wins. Adam Lowry and Morgan Geekie each had a goal and an assist for Canada, and Cole Sil